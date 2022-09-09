New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harry Styles, one of them The biggest names in entertainment, Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute on Thursday evening.

The English native, wrapping up his “Don’t Worry Darling” film press tour, performed at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where he asked the crowd to applaud and respect him. A fallen emperorwho died the day before.

“From my homeland, there is very sad news today – passing away Queen Elizabeth II,” Styles told the crowd, strapping his electric guitar around him. “Please join me in clapping for 70 years of service.”

After several moments of silence, Stiles raised his hands above his head and began clapping, and the audience joined him.

“Thank you, Madison Square Garden,” he said before resuming the show.

Styles isn’t the only top British musician to pay tribute to Queen. Sir Elton John, fresh off the success of his new song “Hold Me Closer,” paid tribute to the late leader with a touching tribute on Instagram.

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” the legendary singer-songwriter wrote in his post. John, a long-time friend of the Queen’s, continued: “She was an inspiring presence to be around and guided the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with kindness, decency and genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth was great. She has been a part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her very much.”

Other tributes came from prominent English celebrities including actor Daniel Craig and Dame Helen Mirren.