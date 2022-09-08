New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harry Styles read the room – Madison Square Garden to be exact – and told the crowd what they wanted to know: Did he spit on Chris Pine?

Cheeky Styles took a brief pause from his “Love On Tour.” It will be seen at the Venice Film Festival For his “Don’t Worry Darling” lead role, he addressed his absence on stage.

Sharing her joy at getting back into the concert swing, the “As It Was” singer told fans, “I’m in Venice too soon to spit on Chris Pine.”

After ‘Darling’ drama, ‘My Police’ trailer features Harry Styles as a man and a woman

Earlier this week, a video went viral on Twitter showing Styles walking up to Pine for a screening of the film, while Pine paused, guffawed and clapped as his co-star sat next to him.

Later representative for Pine Disputes any claims As the former “One Direction” star spat on him.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Styles was immediately laughing and squealing on stage, clearly joking about the drama surrounding the movie.

The singer and actor are used to it antics in his performancesOften chatting with fans, sharing cheeky comments and giving his audience more than just a set of songs.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On September 19, four days before the release of “Darling,” the cast will attend another premiere in New York City. Variety reports that Florence Pugh, the heroine of the film, will not be present.