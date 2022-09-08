type here...
Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine spitting speculation

(CNN)At least Harry Styles has a sense of humor?

Actors and singers shed light Recent speculation is that he spat on “Don’t Worry Darling” costar Chris Pine during that film’s debut at the Venice Film Festival.
Videos doing the rounds on social media Styles joked at his Madison Square Garden concert on Wednesday that he “went to Venice too early to spit on Chris Pine.”
    Earlier this week, the internet went wild after film festival footage showed Styles approaching Pine to sit next to the actor at a screening of the thriller. As Stiles took his seat, he made a subtle “pooh” motion with his mouth. Pine then looked down at his lap, clapped his hands, shook his head and laughed, as if the two stars had had some joke.
      The whole incident became so big that spitting was refused.
      “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” A rep for Pine told People magazine. “There is nothing but respect between these two individuals, and any suggestion is a shameless attempt to create drama that doesn’t exist otherwise.”
      It just was The latest alleged off-screen drama surrounds the film.
        Director Olivia Wilde also questioned whether she and the film’s star, Florence Pugh, had experienced a falling out.
        “Florence is a force,” Wilde said at a press conference at the festival. “I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”
          “For all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the Internet feeds itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s nourishing enough.”
          Pugh walked the red carpet for the film at the festival, but was unable to attend the press conference due to a scheduling conflict.



