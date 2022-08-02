New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

the most Harry Styles Fans saw his “X Factor UK” audition video, or so they thought. What fans didn’t realize was that there were more details that weren’t shown in the original audition clip.

An extended cut version of Styles’ audition shows his banter with the judges and the original song he performed, not the a cappella version of “Ain’t She Lovely”.

The new video gives a little more context to the future stars’ audition. Styles, who was just 16 at the time of his audition, told the judges (Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger) About his job at the bakery. Stiles talked about his plans to attend college to study law, sociology and business.

Styles told the judges that his mom and friends told him he was a good singer, to which Cowell responded with a laugh, “Moms don’t usually know.”

“I think I can do it,” Stiles told the judges, “but I think I can be a lot better than I am with your help.”

Styles’ first audition song was “Hey Soul Sister” by Train. After singing a few verses of the song, Cowell stopped Styles and asked, “I don’t know if this is a track that throws you off, but can I hear something for you without the music?”

It’s part of a clip that’s been around for years, when Styles sings his a cappella rendition of “Ain’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder. Stiles received a “no” from Walsh, but a “yes” from Cowell and Scherzinger put him through to the next round.

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan all auditioned for the show as solo artists, but couldn’t make it very far on their own. As soon as they were all eliminated, they were brought back on stage and encouraged by Cowell to form a band. The band will be next called a direction.

One Direction didn’t take first place in the competition, but that didn’t matter as the boys received instant fame. They released five studio albums and went on four world tours before all going their separate ways in 2015. Malik left the band earlier that year.

Now, Styles has found success as a solo artist and actor after One Direction. Styles has released three studio albums, his self-titled album in 2017, “Fine Line” in 2019, and “Harry’s House” in 2022. Styles has toured the world singing popular hits like “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was” to sell out crowds at his concerts.

He has tried his hand at acting with “Dunkirk,” “My Policeman” and now the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Although One Direction no longer plays together, Styles hasn’t abandoned them all and often sings his own rendition of the bands debut single “What Makes You Beautiful” at his concerts.