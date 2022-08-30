New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harry Styles He is known to add humor to his concerts by chatting with the audience, responding to fan signs and making phone calls. Many items have been thrown at Styles before, but at his Saturday night Madison Square Garden show, a new item was thrown the singer’s way… cold chicken nuggets.

In fact, Styles spotted multiple nuggets that came his way during the NYC show.

“Very interesting, very interesting approach,” The “as is” The singer said holding a piece of chicken in his hand.

“Who threw the chicken nugget?” He asked the crowd. “It’s another chicken nugget,” he said, finding another piece at his feet.

The crowd shouted “Eat it!” To which Stiles responded, “I don’t eat chicken, sorry.” He went on to say “First, it’s cold and I feel very old.”

Styles threw the fried food back into the crowd, presumably to the fan who threw it at him. “Don’t eat it. Now it’s on the floor. Don’t look for it, we’ll get you another nugget,” Styles told the fan.

The show was part of Styles’ 15 show run at Madison Square Garden. The event took place the day before the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where Styles won Album of the Year for his album “Harry’s House,” and a video message was shared.

In addition to his newly announced additional dates for his tour, a new film on the horizon for Styles is “Don’t Worry Darling,” the film Directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde He co-starred with Florence Pugh.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the movie with a September release date in recent days after Wilde revealed his story about why Shia LaBeouf didn’t play Jack. to Stiles.

According to In Wilde’s interview with Variety, she fired LaBeouf How he prepared for the role, saying his process required “combat power”.

Shortly after exiting the cinema His ex FKA was sued by Twigs According to The New York Times, for psychological and emotional abuse.

LaBeouf, on the other hand, shared a different version of the story, sharing in an email to Variety that he was not fired and “left the movie due to lack of rehearsal time.”

According to the outlet, “The Transformers” actor also shared She received several text messages and a video from the director asking her to continue in the film.

Styles eventually landed the role of Jack and will star alongside Pugh, Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in “Don’t Worry Darling,” which hits theaters Sept. 23. Styles began his acting career in recent years with the films “Dunkirk,” “Eternals” and “My Police.”