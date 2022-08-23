New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde share their thoughts on the online backlash surrounding their relationship.

The 28-year-old singer and 38-year-old actress opened up about the negative reaction to their romance from some of the exes in one direction A member’s passionate fan base.

Styles said in an interview for a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday, “It’s a difficult feeling to be close to me and feel like you’re being held to ransom in a corner on Twitter or something.”

The United Kingdom native explained that while he understands that fans are interested in his personal life, he admits that he finds it difficult to be criticized by people close to him.

Texas State University Offers Harry Styles Course: ‘It’s Official’

“It obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” Stiles said.

“I wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was hurting people like that.”

Harry Styles hinted that Olivia Wilde was too cool for him early on in the relationship

When asked to weigh the criticism.. Wilde pointed out Annoying commentators are only a small percentage of Styles’ fans. The “Booksmart” director told the outlet that the majority were “deeply loving people.”

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re talking about is that that kind of toxic negativity is against Harry and against everything he’s put out there,” she said.

“I personally don’t believe the power of hate defines his fan base. Most of them are true champions of kindness.”

Styles told Rolling Stone that he always has conversations with prospective romantic partners to prepare them for a potential negative reaction from some fans.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Can you imagine,” he said, “going on a second date with somebody and saying, ‘Well, there’s this corner of the story, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be like, ‘That’s going to be really mean, it’s not true…. Anyway, What would you like to eat?”

The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller.Don’t worry darling.” The film, which stars Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine, was directed by Wilde and is set to be released next month. “House” alum also appears in a minor role.

The two remained close after working on the project and went public with their romance in January 2021 when they attended Styles’ manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding together.

Their debut as a couple comes two months after Wilde ended her seven-year engagement to Jason Sudeikis, 46, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

At the time, Wilde reportedly limited her Instagram comments after hundreds of fans left cruel comments on her photos, in which they criticized the two over their age gap, accused Wilde of being “disgraceful” and accused her of “stealing” Styles.