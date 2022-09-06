type here...
Harry Styles and Chris Pine ‘Spit’? ‘Don’t worry darling,’ we would explain

(CNN)Harry Styles, Chris Pine and an (alleged) spitball star in the latest internet buzz linked to the movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”

In footage from Monday’s Venice Film Festival, now at large Circulated on social media, at a screening of the thriller, Styles is seen walking up to Pine to sit next to the actor. As Stiles quickly walks to his seat, he makes a subtle “pooh” motion with his mouth, indicating that he’s spit. Pine looks down at his lap, claps his hands, then shakes his head and laughs as if the two stars must have had a joke.
Others argue that nothing appears to come out of Stiles’ mouth.
    CNN has reached out to the actors’ representatives for comment.
      It’s the latest movie-campaign moment to raise speculation that it’s not all love related to the project.
      However, there were plenty of laughs from the cast at Monday’s celebration.
      Pine appeared on the red carpet, Photographing charmingly With the film’s star Florence Pugh’s disposable camera. Style Friendly kiss On co-star Nick Kroll during a long standing ovation for the film after the screening.
        People on social media were quick to point out that “Don’t Worry Darling” director Olivia Wilde and Pugh haven’t had much public interaction, but Wilde had nothing but praise for the actress.
        “Florence is a force,” Wilde said at a press conference earlier Monday. “I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film.”
        The director was asked about reports that she and Puig had a falling out.
          “For all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the Internet feeds itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s nourishing enough.”
          indeed During the same press conference, Pine appeared distracted at times, leading Twitter to dub his appearance there “Chris Pine Astral Projecting.”

