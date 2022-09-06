Harry Styles and Chris Pine ‘Spit’? ‘Don’t worry darling,’ we would explain

(CNN) Harry Styles, Chris Pine and an (alleged) spitball star in the latest internet buzz linked to the movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”

In footage from Monday’s Venice Film Festival, now at large Circulated on social media , at a screening of the thriller, Styles is seen walking up to Pine to sit next to the actor. As Stiles quickly walks to his seat, he makes a subtle “pooh” motion with his mouth, indicating that he’s spit. Pine looks down at his lap, claps his hands, then shakes his head and laughs as if the two stars must have had a joke.

#Harrystyle Chris can be seen spitting on the pine I won’t sleep until I know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) 6 September 2022

Others argue that nothing appears to come out of Stiles’ mouth.

CNN has reached out to the actors’ representatives for comment.

It’s the latest movie-campaign moment to raise speculation that it’s not all love related to the project.

