JK Rowling She rejected a new novel about a character being bullied by online figures amid backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates and several stars from “Harry Potter” after she shared her views on gender, which she deemed transphobic. Franchise.

In an online question-and-answer forum posted online for “The Ink Black Heart,” Rowling, writing under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, explained that the concept for the book came long before the author was criticized for her views.

“I never created a book – and this book was certainly not created from my own experience – you know, with the intention of talking about my own life,” she wrote online. “However, that doesn’t mean your own life experience isn’t in the book.”

Rowling defended past comments about gender identity and wrote in a controversial 2020 tweet, “If sex isn’t real, same-sex attraction isn’t real. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex robs many of their lives of meaning.” It takes away the ability to debate. Speaking the truth is not hate.”

Her new novel centers around a popular cartoonist who is “tortured by a mysterious online figure”.

Responding to her pen name, Rowling wrote, “With this book – I’ve been planning this book for a long time and some of the things that happen in this book have happened to me. So, I want to be very present. Make it clear that I didn’t write this book in response to anything that happened to me.

“Although I have to tell you when it happened to me, those who have already read the book in manuscript form – are you clairvoyant? I’m not clairvoyant, I – yes, it’s one of those strange turns. Sometimes life imitates art more than one.”

She continued: “But, no, it’s not – it’s not about my experience as a creator. My experience – if I wrote about my experience as a creator, it would look very different. And I have to say, for example – I think it’s a question that readers ask: Potter fandom, By and large, I’ve been amazing. Unbelievable support and I’m still getting tons of love from Potter fans.

“So, the fandom in this book is not a picture of fandom. I think it’s a very different kind of fandom.”

The “Harry Potter” franchise (Wizard World) has generated more than $9 billion through movies, merchandise, video games and theme parks.

Rowling recently shared how dangerous social media can be after she received death threats for tweeting in support of Salman Rushdie after he was stabbed in New York earlier this month.

“I try to behave online,” she told British host Graham Norton on his radio show when asked how she could moderate online rhetoric. “I’ve never threatened anybody. “I certainly don’t want anybody going to their houses or anything like that.”

Police have started an investigation Earlier this month a Twitter user tweeted “don’t worry you’re next” to Rowling after she called Rushdie’s attack on a stage in New York “terrible news” on Twitter. Rowling says she often receives threats online.

The author of “The Satanic Verses” was hospitalized two weeks after the attack.

