New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

shouted a lone spectator as Prince Andrew followed Queen’s Coffin By Edinburgh, who called him a “sick old man” – before the crowd and police tackled him to the ground. This left palace officials worried about future events leading up to the Queen’s funeral.

This incident is unfortunate because many people are surprised that this man decided to take his moment in the spotlight.

Now, though, the big problem is this: Andrew has to play a huge role in next Monday’s funeral procession, walking behind his late mother’s coffin. Westminster Abbey. Like any dutiful son, it’s his right and, more importantly, his duty, but as a senior source told me, “We don’t risk this happening on the day of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral and we don’t have the number of police to help protect during such events.” This leads from one problem to another: Will Andrew back down to cause more trouble for his family at this sensitive time?

Prince Harry has once again been at the center of controversy. He was the first royal to be whisked away from Balmoral by security in the back seat of a Range Rover the morning after the Queen’s death. But what is the reason for this sharp departure? Harry, as angry as ever at the suggestion that it was inappropriate to wake his wife Meghan at Balmoral. Given the seriousness of the situation, Harry relented as the occasion was broadcast as being for “close family”. But after returning endless calls to Meghan, he was escorted out on his mobile, leaving without breakfast or a formal goodbye.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: The Fab Four’s Rocky Recent History

His reason, we’re told, is that he misses Meghan and not including her in this family reunion hurts even more. However, Harry has since, as we’ve seen, reached out and, under the guidance of his older brother William, is towing the line for now.

Meanwhile, let’s just say that while everything is amicable in public with Meghan and Kate, not so privately. new Princess of Wales Meghan is wary of her sister-in-law as she feels she can’t say anything about lies, either publicly or privately, since leaving the royal family altogether – a source tells me Catherine is more wary now than ever. And with good reason. Let’s not forget that Meghan was reeling from bad press ahead of the monarch’s tragic death, and Kate wants space between them more than ever as she deals with her personal grief, children and devoted husband William.

What is the role of the royal family? A Brief History of the House of Windsor

Here’s what Harry and Meghan really want as they push their brand forward… Brand new official image King Charles III. In fact, it will ensure they have everything they need to move forward as a family when they return to the US to “build their lives,” as King Charles put it.

Let’s not forget the image that is most useful on their brand and on something like a chat show appearance with them. Jimmy Kimmel Meghan had planned ahead of the news. There have been no official portraits with Charles so far, and Harry is still holding his book, the bomb shell, with Camilla. It all kicks off later in the year, though, with an invitation to the coronation, will it cut this prodigal son?

Why Meghan Markle might not attend Queen Elizabeth II funeral: It ‘might not be possible,’ royal expert says

Finally, if there’s one royal who really unites the country it’s the stoic Princess Anne, and her devotion and service doesn’t begin to cover it – now the big question is, what role will her brother, the new king, give her?

People adore Anne, who shows senior royals how to do it and conducts more formal events Any other king In the year If she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves, it will reflect very badly on the start of King Charles’ new and so far great reign.