Harrison Ford makes an emotional return to the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise

Indiana Jones, the world's most famous archaeologist, is back for his next adventure.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy unveiled the first teaser footage of the new, as-yet-untitled film during the studio’s presentation at Disney’s D23 expo on Saturday.

Although the video shown to the crowd has not been released to the public, the footage shows Indiana Jones meeting up with his old friend Salah and contains several great action scenes, including star Harrison Ford riding a horse through New York City. Subway tracks.

There were also glimpses of what looked like a young, de-aged Ford.

More than 40 years after he first donned the hat in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Ford returns to Dr. Reprising the role of Jones, the film was released in theaters on June 30, 2023.

