Harrison Ford makes an emotional return to the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise

(CNN)Indiana Jones, the world’s most famous archaeologist, is back for his next adventure.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy unveiled the first teaser footage of the new, as-yet-untitled film during the studio’s presentation at Disney’s D23 expo on Saturday.
Although the video shown to the crowd has not been released to the public, the footage shows Indiana Jones meeting up with his old friend Salah and contains several great action scenes, including star Harrison Ford riding a horse through New York City. Subway tracks.
    There were also glimpses of what looked like a young, de-aged Ford.
      More than 40 years after he first donned the hat in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Ford returns to Dr. Reprising the role of Jones, the film was released in theaters on June 30, 2023.
      It also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen and is directed by James Mangold. John Williams, who composed the iconic “Raiders’ March,” is also returning for the film.
      “The Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure but they’re also about heart,” a visibly emotional Ford told the crowd.
        There’s been a lot of news about the next Indiana Jones movies as they’ve been in development for years, but on Saturday fans got their first glimpse of what the next movie could be and what the intrepid archeologist could be.
        “I had the time of my life making this movie… It’s exhausting living with this guy,” Waller-Bridge told the crowd.
        D23 attendees went crazy for news of the upcoming film. Considering the Indiana Jones franchise is one of the most popular in film history, it makes sense why.
        The latest film will be the fifth in the series and probably Ford’s last.
        After the audience reacted to the mention that this was his last film in the role, “This is it. I won’t fall for you again.”
        Avoiding poison darts and outrunning rolling boulders is hard at 80 years old.
        And what would a Lucasfilm presentation be without some “Star Wars” news?
          The presentation featured the new Disney+ series “Andor,” including a new retail trailer that took fans into the world of the Rebellion five years before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
          The series will hit the streaming service on September 21.

