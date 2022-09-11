New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harrison Ford choked up Saturday talking about the fifth “Indiana Jones” installment, This will be the 80-year-old actor’s last turn as a whip-cracking archaeologist.

“Thank you for making these films such a wonderful experience for all of us, thank you for giving us the opportunity to make these films for you,” gushed an emotional Ford. Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

As he paused for a second to collect himself, there was an outpouring of support from the crowd.

“I’m so proud to say it’s amazing,” he continued, adding that his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was on stage with him, was “one of the reasons”.

Harrison Ford’s 80th birthday: a look at some of his best roles

“The ‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about the heart,” he continued, again choking up for a moment. “We have a truly humane story to tell, as well as a revealing picture of you–.”

At the end of his speech, he joked that it would be his last time playing the role. “This is it!” he kidded with the crowd. “I will never fall for you again.”

“Thank you very much, though,” he added.

Ford suffered a shoulder injury Last year he returned to the set in a few months to finish filming while rehearsing a fight scene for the film.

The actor previously injured his back while shooting “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” in 1984.

The star, who likes to do as many stunts as possible, injured his leg during production of 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and injured the camera during two plane crashes while he was piloting it. of airplanes.

Waller-Bridge, 37, joked on set that “keeping up” with Ford was “exhausting”.

This is the legendary archaeologist’s return to movie theaters for the first time since 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Ford first donned his famous fedora in 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” followed by “Temple of Doom” and 1989’s “Indiana’s Jones and the Last Crusade,” starring Sean Connery as his father.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

The latest installment, which is set to release next June, has no official title yet.

Steven Spielberg steps down from the “Indiana Jones” director’s chair for the first time this round, allowing James Mangold (Ford v. Ferrari) to take the reins. Spielberg was a producer on the film and John Williams returned to compose the score.

Although little was revealed about the film’s plot, D23 audiences got an exclusive look at the film’s teaser trailer.

According to IGN, it shows Jones still teaching, walking through a town in the desert, and riding a horse through New York City.

Scenes from the previous movies feature actor Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) dressed as a Nazi, Jones’ classic nemesis.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The cast also includes Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shanette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann and Toby Jones. It has not been confirmed whether actress Karen Allen, who played his first love interest in “Raiders” and married Jones at the end of the last film, will be the newest.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.