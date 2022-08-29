New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Vice President Kamala Harris brushed aside the question of who would pay the government’s huge sum student loan handout program, instead choosing to criticize the critics.

When confronted by a Fox News producer about the fact that the government has yet to provide accurate information about where the money is coming from, Harris didn’t even attempt to answer the question.

“Well, let’s start with this. First of all, many of the people who are criticizing what we did right with our commitment to canceling student loans are those who voted for tax cuts for the richest Americans,” Harris said.

“So when we look at who’s benefiting from this, 90% of the people who are going to benefit from student loan forgiveness make less than $75,000 a year,” the vice president continued. “And that debt is the reason they can’t start a family, can’t buy a house and can’t pursue their part of the American dream.”

Biden Student Loan Handout Plan Could Balloon Over $1T: Penn Wharton Analysis

Harris, who was present for the Artemis 1 launch, which was postponed, then fielded a question from another reporter about a space-related issue.

President Biden’s plan is to offer federal student loans of up to $10,000 to those making less than $125,000 or $250,000 to married couples. This number increases to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Some estimates put the cost of the program at more than $500 billion.

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan — Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Administration officials have not yet clarified how the proposal will be paid for in the long term, although Bharat Ramamurthy, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said the plan has been “paid for in full” by the administration’s deficit reduction amount. Estimates per year. Because the current plan calls for the government to write off the debt, taxpayers are likely to be on the hook for much of the principal and interest on top of the nearly $31 trillion in existing US debt.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The The White House It is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Coinciding with the announcement is a new Education Department proposal to allow borrowers to limit their undergraduate loan repayments to 5% of their monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

Fox News’ Sarah Tobianski, Harris Alick and Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.