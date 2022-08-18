New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Harriet Hageman, Rep. Harriet Hageman, the Republican nominee for Wyoming’s lone seat in the US House of Representatives. Liz predicted on Wednesday that her primary victory over Cheney would serve as a beacon for the rest of the country, which is “fed up” with Washington. , DC, and its “corruption.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital after her primary election victory, Hagman said her victory was a direct reflection of Wyoming voters’ rejection of Cheney as their representative, as well as their dissatisfaction with her and Democrats with former President Donald Trump. She announced her intention to bring back Washington, DC, with an emphasis on “accountability and success.”

“Wyoming spoke and it was an amazing win,” Hageman said when asked how she felt after her win. “I think it’s a reflection on two things. One is Liz Cheney. It’s a reflection on her and we don’t want her representing us in Congress anymore.”

“This, too, mirrors what happened last week at Mar-a-Lago,” she added, referring to the FBI’s unannounced raid on Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

Hageman, who was endorsed by Trump last year in response to his vote to impeach Cheney after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, has been a staunch defender of the former president and has spoken out over the ongoing investigations targeting him during his tenure. In the White House.

She said Wyomingians agree, arguing that they will see through what “rogue agencies” like the FBI and DOJ are doing, as well as efforts by Congress to “destroy President Trump rather than govern the country.”

“Washington, DC, has become too big and too corrupt,” she said. “I think there are a lot of Republicans and Democrats in Washington, DC, who don’t care who’s in power as long as they’re in power, and we need to change that.”

“We need to bring power back to the people. We need to return power to the states. We need to stick to the structure of our constitution, where separation of powers, regulatory bodies and unelected bureaucrats must take over the role of law-making in this country. And that needs to change fundamentally,” she added.

Hageman said the people of Wyoming and all Americans are ready for “serious leaders” to step up and solve the problems that persist across the country, naming decades of high inflation, open borders, the drug crisis and war. Fossil fuel and the energy industry are some of the major issues under the Biden administration’s watch.

“The people of Washington, D.C. are not serious, and they don’t like President Trump because he’s identified everyday, family-dinner-table issues that are important to the citizens of the United States and he’s tried to deliver,” she said.

“The last thing people want in Washington, DC is accountability and success,” she added. “We want serious leaders who put aside the frivolous and focus on the important issues.”

Hageman said one of her main focuses as a congresswoman is legislation addressing the need to increase domestic energy production. She cited the massive reduction in US oil and gas production under the Biden administration and attributed it to the record-high gas prices that have plagued Americans in recent weeks.

“It’s not rocket science. I’ll take any average everyday person on the street in Wyoming who can figure this stuff out in about 10 minutes. It’s not complicated,” she said.

Hegman predicted a “massive” victory for Republicans in the November midterm elections and declared that Wyoming spoke for the rest of the country in rejecting Cheney.

“Wyoming has spoken and Wyoming is speaking for the people across this great country. We’re fed up. We’re just fed up. And the red tide is coming in November and I’m excited to be a part of it. We need to take our country back,” she said.

“I talked about accountability. I talked about my policies. I talked about the importance of protecting our energy industries and energy independence, regulatory reform and what we need to do to stay on top of that and get our country back,” she said.

“I think all of those things came together last night and people in Wyoming spoke and they said they’re really looking forward to having someone who’s from Wyoming, who cares about Wyoming and who’s going to represent Wyoming.” she added.

Hageman will face Democratic candidate Lynnette Grable in the November general election, but is expected to win.