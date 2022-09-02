Harold Landry is a huge loss, but the Tennessee Titans have been here before | opinion

So here’s the part, loyal readers, and downcast Tennessee Titans Fans, I’m failing to find ways to ease the pain of Thursday’s news, which is awful.

You’ve seen it by now, surely. Edge rusher Harold Landry — who had 12 sacks last season and an $87.5 million contract next — reportedly tore his ACL in practice Wednesday.

Completed for the year.

In practice. In the preseason. Didn’t make it to the first game.

Sigh.

I can try to spot the silver lining in that supercell.

I can point out how Bud Dupree is healthier than he was a year ago. Or maybe Rashad Weaver had a really outstanding training camp and it’s hard to be on the sidelines anyway. Or the Titans’ success in keeping promising undrafted free agent David Anenih on the practice squad after roster cuts this week.

All of that is more important now than it was yesterday.

But that doesn’t change the fact that the Titans gave Landry that money for good reason. He will be a key figure in the transition from weakness to strength in defense in 2021. Last season, Landry’s stats finally matched his exceptional work rate and versatility. He rarely missed a defensive snap in games. Even though Dupree made a lot of money, it was too important for him to leave.

The Titans paid for the privilege of seeing the most formidable position group on their 2022 edge rushers team. With the laundry.

Without him?

Welp. I realize I’m probably not making you feel good. Nor have I successfully deluded myself, believing, in fact, that this injury won’t leave a noticeable dent in the team’s hopes of emerging from an auspicious training camp feeling good about a new season.

Titans August’s positive vibes are palpable. Also notable was how different they were from their dismal playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Remember when general manager Jon Robinson got emotional about that? Or when quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked about being in a “dark place” and how difficult it was for him to get over that loss?

The grief continued for weeks and months. I’m not sure the Titans will ever get over it. Last month, however, felt good medicine.

And then September comes and the bad news bus returns to St Thomas Sports Park. If nothing else, the Titans are used to it. They are used to hardship.

Now that I think about it, the best I can tell you is in the wake of the big setback the week before the first game of the season.

Odds are this isn’t a sad Titans team. The Titans lost last season. And for all its injuries, the team still went 12-5, won the AFC South and claimed the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed – a feat no one could fully explain or understand.

As much as Landry will undoubtedly be missed, is there anything more than missing the star running back when Derrick Henry broke his leg last season?

It’s a different team, but not much has changed in that building. Not really. I can already hear the “next man up” lines from the players and coach Mike Vrabel about Landry’s injury, and they are similar to what we heard last season. If you can back it up, it’s not pointless. And you have to say the same for the Vrabel-era Titans: As anyone, they showed that they weren’t automatically immune to their success.

They rely on that faith.

They want to have Harold Landry.

