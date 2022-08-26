‘Hard to accept’ Chelsea’s Tuchela questions Conte avoiding ban

Thomas Tuchel wondered how Antonio Conte avoided a sideline ban after red cards from two managers in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Tuchel’s appeal against the one-match touchline ban – he was also fined £35,000 – was dismissed on Friday as the appeals panel lambasted him in writing for a “troubling lack of understanding” in an attempt to place more of the blame on Conte. Tuchel will not be on the bench ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League game against Leicester on Saturday.

Conte’s punishment was a £15,000 fine, which led Tuchel to consider the inconsistency. The Football Association’s Independent Regulatory Commission felt that Tuchel’s lengthy handshake with Conte was “extremely provocative” and that Tuchel was “largely at fault” for the collision, but the Chelsea manager had a different opinion.

“I think there are two sides to this,” he said. “On the one hand, I received a red card and behaved inappropriately, which I regret. But it was out of passion and I don’t think it was aggressive. But I can agree if I get a red card that there is a sideline ban.

“What’s hard to accept is the context that I don’t think I started the aggression and that it started earlier. And we both got a red card. And for a strong handshake at the end of the match, one coach is banned, it’s very hard to come to terms with this – but you have to put up with it.

“In the future, you will just hear from me the lack of comments about the judges. No matter how big it is, that’s obviously what they want.”

Tuchel continues to await the results of yet another FA disciplinary charge that he brought the game into disrepute because of his comments to referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel said that “maybe it would be better” if Taylor didn’t referee Chelsea anymore.