‘Hard Knocks’ 2022 premiere: How to watch Detroit Lions coach Don Campbell’s HBO debut

DETROIT – It’s one of the signs that the NFL regular season is right around the corner.

The Fans are looking forward to the preseason – 2022 season HBO series “Hard Knocks” Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions start at 10 pm ET on Tuesday.

“Hard Knocks” has documented an NFL team’s preseason workouts, meetings and roster decisions since the program’s inception in 2001. The series entered the regular season last year, tracking the Indianapolis Colts with weekly episodes beginning in November.

The streak is now zero against a Lions team that went 3-13-1 in Campbell’s first season in 2021.

Along with an inside look at Detroit’s summer camp and team activities, Hyenas and a Mantis Prayer Team From the always quotable Campbell by Aidan Hutchinson, who starred in the University of as well as a ballyhooed performance of Michael Jackson’s hit song “Billie Jean”. Michigan Before being the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft.

It all starts at 10 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max, followed by weekly episodes throughout the preseason.

The Lions play the first of three preseason games Friday vs. Atlanta at Ford Field; They will also play Aug. 20 in Indianapolis and Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh. They host the Philadelphia Eagles in the regular season opener on September 11.

How to watch the season premiere of Hard Knocks

When: 10 pm ET Tuesday, August 9.

TV: HBO, HBO Max streaming service.

Tyler Davis can be reached at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.