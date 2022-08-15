“Happy to be home,” says a wrestler from Nunavut who arrived for the celebration.

On Monday, Cambridge Bay Airport erupted in applause and tears as Iquiluaq Avalak walked in, carrying the territory’s first ever gold medal from the Summer Games in Canada.

“Happy to be home,” Avalak told CBC News shortly after his plane touched down in the western Nunavut area.

The 18-year-old wrestler, affectionately known as Icky in a community of about 2,000, defeated Alberta’s Fred Kalingay on Thursday. Avalak became the second athlete from Nunavut to win a medal at the Games in Canada, and the first to receive gold.

The first medal went to Eugene Dedrick, who won bronze in judo at the Canadian Winter Games in Whitehorse in 2007.

Iquiluaq Avalak receives a warm welcome at Cambridge Bay Airport. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

“It’s fantastic,” Cambridge Bay Chief Executive Jim McEachern said earlier on Monday of Avalak’s victory. “He should be proud, and the whole community is proud.”

According to McEachern, elders, family and friends, RCMP members, Canadian Rangers and some soldiers in the city for Operation Nanook Nunakput planned to be at the airport when Avalak, his teammates and trainer Chris Crooks arrived around noon.

Supporters gather to take pictures with Avalaq. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Horns blared outside and people cheered as cars adorned with Nunavut flags drove through the village in celebration.

According to McEachern, a celebration was planned in Luke Novoligak’s community hall with autographs and photographs.

Wendy Kutu-Wood called her son “a real warrior.”

He dedicated his victory to his late brother Joanasi, who would have recently turned 27 years old. He committed suicide in 2015.

Horns honked and people cheered as Iquiluaq and his teammates were honored with a parade in Cambridge Bay. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Chris Crooks, who has been wrestling for over 40 years, told the Canadian press that he first met Avalak when he was teaching 6th grade.

“Amazing athletic ability is the first thing I noticed,” said Crooks. “Over time, dedication, discipline and the desire to achieve something.”

A village truck takes part in the Avalac Gold Medal parade. (Juanita Taylor/CBC)

Crooks said that winning the gold medal shows the strength of the youth of the North.

“Even though we come from small communities, you can achieve goals, set goals and achieve them despite circumstances that may not be as easy as they are here in southern Canada.”

In preparation for the celebration, volunteers decorated the community hall with signs reading: “Congratulations Iki, you are proud of Nunavut.” The flag of Nunavut will be available for people to sign the Avalak salute.

In the evening, a big public celebration is planned with a feast, drum dancing, quadrille and fireworks.

Ekiluak Avalak (center) poses with fellow medalists Fred Kalingay (left), who won silver, and Zubin Gatta, who won bronze. (Leah Parker/Canadian Games)

The return celebration takes place mostly under sunny skies, with temperatures around 16 degrees Celsius – much better than last week, when strong winds blew the village.