Anson Williams is thinking about the future.

Famous Actor Potsie Weber in “Happy Days.” At the June 28 city council meeting, Ojai, California announced his intention to run for mayor. On Saturday, the Ojai Valley News announced that the city had officially endorsed the 72-year-old as a candidate.

However, the star hasn’t forgotten her sitcom roots. Williams continued his decades-long relationship with his TV family, leaving fans to wonder if he would ever reboot his franchise. While Williams is hopefully gearing up for his next big role, he hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of ​​a potential project down the road.

“Oh, I don’t know,” Williams admitted to Fox News Digital. “Let’s put it this way — anything is possible. Any way we can be together, whether it’s a reunion for a baseball game or a new television show, is a wonderful gift.”

‘Happy Days’ star Anson Williams is running for mayor of Ojai, Calif.: ‘Community comes first’

“Who would have thought this lower middle class kid would be on the number one show in the world?” He shared. “Not only that, but you ended a four-decade friendship? It’s nice to be around talented, successful people with even bigger hearts who really care consistently.”

Williams praised the “magic.” The creator of “Happy Days” is Garry MarshallHe passed away in 2016 at the age of 81.

“He inspired me to be a leader,” Williams reflected. “He cared deeply about us. He used Paramount Studios as a college for us. He told us, ‘You’re young and famous, but don’t get in your way. If you want to do something, do it. Fame, it’s not you. Take advantage here. You’re about writing. Want to know? I’ll take you to the writer’s room. Want to direct? I’ll open a slot for you. Want me to produce? I’ll let you observe the producers – whatever you want. But use your time wisely. Don’t come to me saying you don’t like your dressing room.’

“I think that’s why most of us are still in business,” Williams continued. “He inspired many of us to try on many hats. He encouraged us to make the most of what was available to us. He asked us not to get egotistical because we are on a top show. Instead, better yourself on your fame or any platform. Bring something to the table. Shine a light on yourself and It shines a light on others. That’s why we’ve done so many different things successfully. He gave us the opportunity.”

Williams isn’t the only “Happy Days” alumnus to ponder a possible reboot.

In October 2021, Ron Howard’s brother Clint asked about revisiting “Happy Days”. This was when Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham, hinted at who could take over his role.

“There’s this kid, his career is really taking off so who knows, but I think Jack Dylan Grazer is going to be great,” the 68-year-old revealed on Entertainment Tonight. “That’s Brian Grazer — my partner at Imagine Entertainment — who’s his nephew. But nepotism aside, I think he’s great. He’s a cooler, hipper Richie Cunningham. If he’s willing to take the job.”

On Tuesday, Williams told Fox News Digital that the “Happy Days” cast was supportive His run for mayor. He faces incumbent Ojai Mayor Betsy Sticks, who is running for re-election.

‘Happy Days’ star Anson Williams has announced a bid for mayor of Ojai, California

“It’s amazing,” Williams said. “It’s rare to have such close friends for 47 years. It’s a very special group. … I remember when the announcement was made, Henry [Winkler], trout fishing in Idaho, immediately took to Twitter and said, ‘My vote for you.’ It was not planned at all. But what a family we are.

“We support each other,” Williams revealed. “Ron [Howard] And Danny [Most] Just go and say, ‘What do you want, bro? We are after you.’ I couldn’t be more grateful. They are my family. Immediately, they ask, ‘What can I do? How can I help?’ They are always there for me and I love them so much.”