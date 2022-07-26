New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hank Williams Jr The late wife, Mary Jane Thomas, died on March 22 of a “collapsed lung that was punctured during elective surgery” performed the day before in Florida. She is 58 years old.

According to medical reports obtained by Fox News Digital, the former model’s cause of death was listed in the official autopsy as “perforated parietal pleura during liposuction.”

According to reports, Thomas traveled from her home in Nashville, Tennessee for liposuction and breast implant removal procedures at Baftis Plastic Surgery, then was cleared by doctors to recover at home, where she went to the nearby Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner listed her death as “accidental” after a surgeon punctured a membrane close to her chest wall following a breast lift procedure.

Hank Williams JR’s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, died

Thomas was released from the facility on March 21 at 7 p.m., and the next day was “sitting up in bed, talking casually,” unresponsive “abruptly,” reports said.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died in the emergency department. The coroner’s report also listed that she was given anticoagulation and suffered from mild coronary artery disease and fatty liver disease, as well as mild brain swelling, a common finding in people with a history of alcoholism.

“All My Rowdy Friends” singer and Ex-“Monday Night Football” crooner Met Thomas in 1985 at his concert in Washington state.

The couple married in 1990 and have two children: a daughter, Catherine Williams-Dunning, and a son, Samuel Williams.

They broke up once in 2007 and reconciled after four years in 2011.

In 2020, Catherine died in a head-on crash in Tennessee after she lost control of the SUV she was driving.

Sam, 24, claimed in a February YouTube video that he was under a conservatorship filed by his father and half-sister Holly in August 2020 after Katie’s death. Sam was reportedly deeply affected by the loss of his sister.

He also posted that Instagram shortly after her death“I will always be Mary Jane’s son. RIP Mama. I love you forever. Miss Spruce Creek High School, Miss Hawaii Tropic, Miss Mary Jane Williams, my Mama will always be my everything.”

Mary Jane Williams’ third wife. He was married to Gwen Yeargain from 1971-77 and the former couple has one son, musician Hank Williams III.

He was married to Becky White from 1977-83 and they had two children together, daughters Holly and Hilary Williams.

Hank Jr., 72, son Legendary country musician Hank Williams, who died in 1953 at the age of 29, is still considered one of the genre’s most influential artists.