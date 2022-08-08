New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Lawyers for the Broadway show “Hamilton” sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Texas church Friday after religious themes were added to the staged version of the musical.

A spokesperson for “Hamilton” told the Dallas Morning News that Dorr McAllen Church does not have the rights to the production.

“Hamilton does not issue amateur or commercial licenses for any stage productions and has not granted permission to The Door Church,” a spokesperson told the News, adding that lawyers sent the church a cease-and-desist letter.

This was contrary to the claims of Roman Gutierrez, the church pastor, who told the News that he had legal permission for the production.

The church was already planning a repeat performance on Saturday. A spokesperson for “Hamilton” acknowledged that the church was told it could go ahead with the show, as long as it did not include anyone else and did not allow video or photos to be taken. Saturday’s show was not allowed online after Friday’s broadcast on YouTube.

Videos posted above social media showed that the church’s version of the show changed the show’s lyrics and added a scene where Alexander Hamilton seeks Jesus and repents for his sins.

The church was also criticized for following the staging of the hit musical with a sermon during which a pastor compared homosexuality to a “struggle” like alcohol and drugs. Gutierrez denied the church was anti-LGBTQ and told the News that “everyone is always welcome” there.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community. His show became a smash hit when it debuted in 2015. In addition to its extensive Broadway run, the show has gone on tour and a filmed version was released on Disney+ in 2020.