Football flavors now appear in America’s most divisive tri-color candy.

The new Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn Mix has five flavors: hot dog, hamburger, popcorn, fruit punch and vanilla ice cream.

“The tailgate candy corn flavor profile lends itself to the perfect fall time frame for football season,” Brach wrote, Food & Wine reported.

Candy corn is controversial even under the best of circumstances.

A 2019 survey named candy corn the worst Halloween candy; A group of consumers has even started a petition to stop all candy corn sales.

So the social media response to the new tailgate candy corn has been swift and strong.

“Fire the guy at Brach who thought it was a good idea!” Anger at @ImTHAboss on Twitter.

“I guess they’re going to ruin the candy, I’m glad it’s candy corn more than I like,” declared @crude.

Brach is a world leader in candy corn production, but 85 percent of its business comes around Halloween. The Illinois-based company told Fox Business In 2019

The company has released a series of new products in recent years to move sales and make candy corn more appealing year-round.

Introduced in Brach 2020, Turkey Dinner Candy Corn features roasted turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce flavors.

Taco Truck Candy Corn was released earlier this year along with margarita, churro and beef taco flavors.

“Brach’s, America’s #1 candy corn brand, has a long heritage of creating shared moments for families and friends,” Brach’s parent company Ferrara Candy said in a statement reported by Food & Wine.

“We’re always working on innovations that take our fans on delicious flavor journeys, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next!”

Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn is sold exclusively by Walgreens in stores nationwide and online.

Brach told Fox Business in 2019 that 7 billion pieces of candy corn are sold each year, and $73 million in sales around Halloween.