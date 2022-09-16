New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Halloween is just around the corner and families planning festivities around the day are already thinking about their costumes.

While planning ahead is always a plus, figuring out what or who to be on Halloween can be a challenge – especially for teenagers who want to surprise their school friends.

If you’re in need of costume ideas, here are 11 Halloween costumes for kids that will make the decision easy for parents of babies, toddlers, toddlers, and teenagers.

Buzz Lightyear Costumes from Disguise, Inc.

Disguise, Inc., a San Diego-based Halloween costume manufacturer owned by US toymaker JAKKS Pacific, has Buzz Lightyear costumes based on Disney-Pixar’s recent “Lightyear” film.

The company’s new lineup includes a Space Ranger costume, a Zurg costume, an inflatable kid-sized jetpack, a toddler-sized Saks (Buzz’s robotic cat companion) costume, and an Alpha Laser Blade accessory.

Other Buzz Lightyear costumes from previous years are available, including the Buzz Tutu Deluxe and the Buzz Lightyear Spaceship Adaptive Wheelchair Cover.

Parents can find costume Buzz Lightyear themed costumes at licensed retailers including Halloween Adventure, Halloween Express and Hot Topic. Prices may vary.

Sonic the Hedgehog Costumes from Disguise, Inc.

Little Sonic the Hedgehog fans can dress up as Sonic or Tails — the franchise’s iconic protagonists — thanks to Disguise, Inc.

Sonic apparel is available in toddler, child and adult sizes and is modeled after Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” movie. There’s also a Sonic-themed child accessory kit.

Meanwhile, Sonic’s buddy Tails has an outfit after him, only in children’s sizes.

Posh Peanut Halloween Costume at HalloweenCostumes.com

Baby’s first Halloween just got a whole lot cuter with a line of posh Peanut costumes available exclusively at HalloweenCostumes.com, one of the largest online retailers for Halloween costumes in the world with an inventory exceeding 10,000 costumes, according to its mission statement. .

Parents have four cuddly animal-style ones to choose from with Posh Peanut, including Leliani the Flamingo, Ollie the Elephant, Mary the Lamb and Lana the Cheetah. Prices range from $39.99 to $64.99.

Minecraft Costumes at HalloweenCostumes.com

Young world-building gamers may love the Minecraft costumes offered by HalloweenCostumes.com.

The online retailer has more than 30 kid-sized options modeled after the popular sandbox game, including a Minecraft classic Ender Dragon costume that retails for $39.99.

Even better, there’s a small selection of Minecraft costumes for adults, such as the Minecraft Women’s Creeper Costume ($49.99) and the Minecraft Adult Creeper Prestige Costume ($99.99), so moms and dads can match their kids.

Glow-in-the-dark skeleton costume in Party City

Party City’s kids’ glow-in-the-dark skeleton costume of creepy, scary skeletons can send a shiver down everyone’s spine.

The party supply retailer sells the costume for $40 and includes a glow-in-the-dark jumpsuit, attached hood, gloves and mask.

The Mandalorian Costume at ShopDisney

Star Wars fans can dress up like Disney+’s popular show “The Mandalorian.”

The media company’s online specialty store ShopDisney has children’s and adult-sized costumes featuring the show’s main characters, The Mandalorian (AKA Mando) and Ahsoka Tano, priced between $49.99 and $79.99.

So far, Grog (AKA Baby Yoda) apparel is only available for babies, toddlers, and pets, and costs between $34.99 and $44.99.

DC League of Super-Pets Costumes from Ruby’s II

One of the world’s largest Halloween costume manufacturers and distributors, Ruby’s II owns the DC League of Super-Pets costumes.

The company designs toddler-sized costumes based on characters appearing in Warner Bros. Pictures’ computer-animated films, including Superman and his pet dog Krypto, Green Lantern and his squirrel-like pet Chip, Batman and his pet dog Ace, The Flash. And his pet turtle Merton and Aquaman.

Parents can find these superhero-themed costumes at licensed retailers including Costumes.com, Amazon and Oriental Trading. Prices may vary.

Top Gun: Maverick Costumes from Ruby’s II

Action movie buffs can take a page from “Top Gun: Maverick” and don a flight suit or bomber jacket similar to what Tom Cruise wore when he reprises the role of Captain Pete Mitchell, a US Navy aviator.

Rubies II has costumes in toddler, child, adult and pet sizes, so the whole family can coordinate the “Top Gun: Maverick” Halloween theme.

Spirit is Monster High at Halloween

Teens can dress up as their beloved Monster High characters with the doll franchise’s current costume lineup.

One of North America’s largest Halloween retailers, Spirit Halloween has adult-sized Monster High costumes like Frankie Stein, Claudine Wolf and Draculara for $59.99. Kid-sized versions run for $49.99.

PJ Masks costumes in the spirit Halloween

Little fans of PJ Masks can dress up as their favorite superheroes from the Disney Junior show. Catboy (blue), owlet (red) and gecko (green) model costumes are available for purchase for $34.99.

DIY Parker J. Cloud Mask from Nickelodeon’s ‘Middlemost Post’

Don’t want to buy an elaborate Halloween costume? Worth considering is Nickelodeon’s crafty do-it-yourself mask idea modeled after the network’s animated TV show “Middlemost Post.”

Two sheets of felt paper, a glue stick, a marker, a piece of elastic, and a pair of scissors are all Halloween costume DIYs need to make a Parker J. Cloud mask.