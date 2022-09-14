type here...
Halle Bailey’s “The Little Mermaid” has already made a splash among young black girls.

Dozens of parents of black girls are posting on social media a video of their kids’ reactions to the recently released trailer for Disney’s live-action movie The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel.

NPR/Walt Disney Studios screenshot


After the teaser game version trailer Disney MermaidParents of young black girls are posting videos on social media of their children’s reactions to seeing Halle Bailey as Ariel.

“I want to watch it!” says the girl in video Posted by TikTok user Adelia Chayakul.

“Mommy! .. She is as dark as me!” says the girl in the other tik tak.

Since the teaser trailer was released on Friday, there have been many similar videos on social media with hashtags like #representationmatters and #Blackgirlmagic. The trailer has over 12 million views.

Disney first previewed its live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film at the D23 Expo. In the video, fans briefly get a glimpse of Bailey, the actress and singer from the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who plays the lead role of Ariel.

In addition to Bailey, the film stars David Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Aquafina as Scuttle.

In an interview with Diversity, Bailey, 22, addressed the backlash for her casting for the lead role. Some social media users have used the hashtag #NotMyAriel to say that the choice of a black actress contradicts Hans Christian Andersen’s original fairy tale, which was originally published in Denmark in 1837. After that, Bailey said that her grandparents offered her a bit of perspective.

“It was uplifting and wonderful to hear their words of encouragement telling me, ‘You don’t understand what this is doing for us, for our community, for all the little black and brown girls who will see themselves in you,’ Bailey said.

“I want the little girl in me and the little girls like me who were watching to know that they are special and that they should be princesses in every way,” she added.

The original 1989 animated film tells the story of a young mermaid, Ariel, who falls in love with a human prince. To win his favor, she makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula to become human.

Mermaid will be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.

