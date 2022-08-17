New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t won their 1979 World Series championship against the Baltimore Orioles behind running backs Dave Parker and Willie Stargell.

Since their last World Series victory, the Pirates have only made the postseason six times and failed to even return to the Fall Classic. Pittsburgh made the National League Wild Card Series in 2014 and 2015 and lost the National League Division Series in five games in 2013.

The team hasn’t won more than 82 games since a playoff run, and things aren’t looking any better this season. Needless to say, the team has offloaded stars like Gerrit Cole, Starling Marte, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier and is rumored to be looking at it again with their current young players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The organization’s performance led to an old-fashioned rip job from Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley on Tuesday night.

“You’re talking about a no-name lineup. There’s no team like this. I’d love to see some service time when you add it all up. It’s not a lot,” the outgoing Boston Red Sox broadcaster said. “We came from Kansas City, seeing all those little kids. It was different, but didn’t it feel different? … It was like nothing.”

Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro suspended one game, fined after cell phone incident

When Dave O’Brien spoke about the Pirates’ consistently low payroll, Eckersley added: “It’s ridiculous. It’s pathetic really.”

Boston beat Pittsburgh 5-3 on Tuesday to get to 58-59. The Pirates fell to 45-71.

Earlier in the day, Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Audacity’s 93.7 The Fan He didn’t feel his job was in jeopardy.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I’m very safe. We have to get better, we have to keep working. … Right now, my focus is to keep working and keep getting better and keep improving our players,” he said. Said.