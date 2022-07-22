Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown worries about retooling ‘who we’re going to change in college football.’

CHARLOTTE, NC – North Carolina football coach Mack Brown was golfing with one of his grandsons in the North Carolina mountain community of Lynnville three weeks ago when he received an almost unexpected text message from his agent.

UCLA and USC are making moves to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, a shocking exit that would take place in 2024 and break their century-old affiliation with the West Coast League.

“I bet my life never will” Brown said Thursday He recalls the solemn moment when the news hit him on the golf course, at an ACC kickoff preseason event.

College football has been rocked by another summer of conference realignment, with the bombshell Big 12 departures of Texas and Oklahoma for the SEC becoming the tipping point for the latest wave.

Brown, who turns 71 next month, spent 16 years as the coach at Texas, sandwiching his two stints with the Tar Heels covering 14 years and counting (1988-97, 2019-present).

A perspective gained over six decades of coaching, including a national championship with the Longhorns in 2005 and induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Big Ten and SEC will grow to 16-member conferences by 2025, as the Power Five leans toward the possibility of two 20-team super leagues. A day after commissioner Jim Phillips said “all options are on the table” in his ACC address to kick off this annual kickoff event, Brown expressed trepidation about the movement and direction of things.

“My fear is if we go to a two mega-conference situation and your playoff becomes 16 teams, maybe, you’ll be the NFL,” he said. “And then college football fell around it.

“So I worry that we have some trickle-down effects that really change who we are in college football. That’s not my style. I really like college football, understanding that it grows, understanding that changes have to come. But I’m afraid we got a lot of changes that weren’t well thought out, and we’re seeing the consequences of some of them.

Feedback:The ACC commissioner has a pure vision for college sports. That puts his league in jeopardy

Dabo:Clemson coach focused on home team and ‘not really worried’ about realignment

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Fourteen seasons remain in the ACC’s television contract with ESPN, which was extended in 2016 and expires in 2036. If a school were to leave the ACC and move to another conference, breaking the league’s rights agreement would likely require a $120 million exit fee.

The ACC’s per-team estimated payouts under its TV contract highlight the revenue gap the league faces compared to the SEC and Big Ten. The ACC will pay each team about $40 million in the coming years, while the SEC and Big Ten will pay more than $70 million per team with their upcoming deals.

Brown made that point, recalling Florida State joining the ACC in 1992, when the league expanded to nine members.

ACC football expanded again in 2005 (with Miami, Virginia Tech and Boston College), in 2013 (with Pittsburgh and Syracuse) and in 2014 (with Louisville). Notre Dame, a member of the ACC for sports but not for football, has played a rotation of five opponents from the ACC each season since 2014.

“Before, it was like, ‘Florida State is an independent, are they going to come here or go to the SEC?’ “Brown said, “And they made a decision here. Now you’re talking about rights. You’re talking about poaching people from other leagues. You’re talking about losing some people from your league and having enough rights to pay TV? So you’re talking about very different things now than you were then. .It’s more complicated now than ever.

“If you go to two mega leagues you’re really talking about changing the scope of college football: something very different than what we have now. The College Football Playoff is based on five Power Five conferences with five commissioners, and if you have two leagues playing at the Power Five level, you’re obviously changing things very differently. . It filters all the way down. You’re not just changing leagues, you’re changing the direction of college football.

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can contact him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com Or @adam_smithTN On Twitter.