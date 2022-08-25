Halifax police chief says it’s ‘incredible’ they wouldn’t have thought of being vigilant in a mass shooting

Halifax Regional Police chief says he knew the emergency alert system was a tool that police could use during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, and if the shooter got close to the city, it’s “incredible” they wouldn’t think about using it.

Chief Dan Kinsella took the stand Thursday afternoon ahead of the Mass Victims Commission, which led an investigation into the April 2020 massacre in which a gunman killed 22 people across the province.

Webcast of the court session can be seen here.

Commission adviser Rachel Young asked Kinsella to expand on the long list of questions they sent Halifax police last month to include the topic of the Alert Ready system.

Asked if Halifax police would have issued a warning about the shooter if he came under their jurisdiction, Kinsella said the best time to consider a public warning would be “much earlier” during the 13-hour shooting.

“There were different points in time where I believe it could have been used,” Kinsella said. “It’s really unthinkable that we wouldn’t consider it.”

Kinsella added that HRP would still weigh the situation and the impact of the warning on the public and officers, but it would be an option, “especially if we got a call from EMO,” he said.

At the time of the massacre, all Nova Scotia police agencies were required to send a request for an alert and an accompanying text to the provincial emergency department.

Provincial EMO chief executive Paul Mason told the commission that one of their employees tried to speak to the Mounties on the morning of April 19 to see if they wanted to issue a warning, but was unable to contact anyone. In the end, the employee called the familiar officer and contacted him in this way.

At 11:20 am ET, RCMP representatives called EMO to request the use of the alert system, but Mason said they did not offer any messages. Shortly thereafter, the attacker was killed.

Instead of asking for a warning, the RCMP tweeted late on April 18 about a firearms complaint in Portapic. They took to Twitter again the next day around 8 a.m. ET to report that it was an active shooter incident. The RCMP did not release information that the shooter was driving a mock police car until 10:17 am on April 19. An image of the car was posted on Twitter.

Regional police investigators convene outside the Atlantic Denture Clinic on April 20, 2020 in Dartmouth, North Carolina. The clinic belonged to Wortman. (Tim Krochak/Getty Images)

Although the alert had never been used for Nova Scotia police prior to the shooting, Kinsella said he knew it could be used in active shooter situations.

Several RCMP staff and officers said they had no idea that the national Alert Ready system, which is used for major weather events, or Amber Alerts, could also be used for law enforcement.

Nova Scotians immediately began asking why the Mounties chose to post information on Twitter rather than using a notification system that would send information to people’s mobile phones. Many note that internet service is patchy in central and northern Nova Scotia and that Twitter usage is not widespread.

Family members of some of the nine people killed on April 19, 2020, said their loved ones could have been saved if they knew there was an active shooter at large flying a replica police cruiser.

Since then, Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP have been trained on the Alert Ready system and are now able to issue their own alerts directly.

The chief “refused” to meet with the commission until now

According to documents released Thursday, Kinsella declined several of the commission’s interview requests and only testified after being subpoenaed.

A July 13 email from Commission Counsel Rachel Young to Halifax Municipal Lawyer Andrew Gough said that the fact that Kinsella and other senior HRP officials declined to be interviewed by the commission “is a missed opportunity” to contribute to the public safety conversation.

By that point, Young said the commission tried several times to arrange an interview with Kinsella, but he canceled it in March and April due to scheduling issues and lack of questions in advance.

Young said that on June 7, the day after Truro Police Chief David McNeil’s personal testimony, Kinsella canceled an interview scheduled for June 10. Earlier that month, the commission sent questions to Kinsella.

Full CBC coverage of Nova Scotia mass casualty investigation

“No other executive has refused to meet with the commission,” Young wrote, adding that although Kinsella said he would provide written answers to some questions by July 13, he did not.

Yang said that to ensure a timely response, she sent written questions in the form of a subpoena with a seven-day deadline. Commissioner Michael McDonald also issued a subpoena to Kinsella to appear on Thursday for oral testimony.

Kinsella then answered 86 questions that the panel sent along with Young’s email, as well as a number of additional questions.

Tension between RCMP and Halifax Police

Coordination between the RCMP and municipal police during the mass shooting was a point of contention during the investigation.

The Commission heard that the Halifax Regional Police played various roles in responding to the mass shooting on the night of April 18-19, 2020, including monitoring a dental clinic and the shooter’s apartment in Dartmouth. They also took family members of the shooter’s wife, Lisa Banfield, to safety in the early hours of April 19 and shared photos of his imitation RCMP cruiser shortly after 7:15 a.m. that same day.

In an internal Halifax Regional Police email dated April 29, 2020, Senior Sgt. Donald Steinburg said that as of 6:45 am on Sunday, when the mass shooting occurred, 18 officers were on duty in the joint criminal intelligence unit alone.

The RCMP asked the unit to team up with the Halifax Regional Police Emergency Response Team to round up members of Banfield’s family. Members of the emergency crew were also eventually sent to the Irving Big Stop in Enfield, where the shooter was shot dead.

Steinburg also said the provincial Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) asked HRP investigators and the forensic identification department to deal with the Big Stop scene after the shooter’s death. The lineup participants were eventually redirected to other crime scenes, Steinburg said.

By noon on April 19, Steinburg reported that there were about 50 officers in the Halifax police force who assisted with various tasks.

In an edited health report on 24 NS RCMP officers or civilian equivalents completed in September 2021, many say there is an ongoing “turf battle” between the Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia RCMP for operational control and funding.

Several participants also reported that while the Mounties tried their best to be “partners” in this integrated model, “HRP leadership went out of their way to undermine and cut relations with the RCMP in order to gain access to more resources from ( Halifax). regional municipality) and provinces.

On Monday, Lee Bergerman, a retired RCMP commander in the province, was asked during an investigation whether organizational issues between the RCMP and the municipal police affected the police response to the mass shooting. She said no, but that after the tragedy “it was obvious that it had become popular to distance ourselves from the RCMP because we were being publicly criticized.”

Bergerman said she believes the RCMP’s push to set province-wide policing standards has “caused a rift between the RCMP, the Department of Justice and municipal police agencies.”

She added that municipal leaders were also frustrated by the RCMP’s decision to start tracking spending every time outside forces called in special RCMP units. But Bergerman said the RCMP doesn’t bill municipalities for these services, it just keeps track to show provinces where their money goes when they run into a deficit.

MORE TOP STORIES