Halifax Black Summit Brings Communities Across Canada Together

The National Black Canadian Summit in Halifax brings together blacks and their allies from across the country to discuss the challenges facing their community and share their culture.

The summit kicked off Friday with visits to the Africville Museum in Halifax and the Nova Scotia Black Cultural Center in Cherry Brook.

Tara Lapointe, Executive Director of the Michel Jean Foundation, said Nova Scotia was the obvious choice to host the summit. The Foundation is the host of the summit.

“There was a very active group from this province that said that the next event should be in Nova Scotia, the birthplace, the cradle of the black presence in this country,” Lapointe said.

“The Africans of Nova Scotia, their history is not celebrated. She is not known throughout the country. It should be”.

Organizers expected about 1,000 people to attend the summit at the Halifax Convention Center, but Lapointe said there were more than 1,200, and more than a third of them under 30.

“We’re hearing a connection,” Lapointe said. “We are listening to the community. We hear the celebration and we hear the change. So, yeah, that’s all I hoped for.”

The three-day summit consists of presentations, workshops, panel discussions and poetry and music performances.

The convention center also has vendors and artists celebrating black culture.

Omolola Adeyemi, owner of local clothing company Ova Afrique, said she came to show that African culture exists in Halifax.

“Besides, we are here to see our brothers and sisters coming from all over Canada,” she said. “That way we can reconnect, connect and feel like we are among everyone,” she said.

Panels and workshops cover a wide range of topics, from justice and activism to environmental racism and barriers to education.

Edward Matwawana, program director at the Michel Jean Foundation, said the key theme of the summit was black health.

“There are some differences in the healthcare system,” he said. “Many people in our community do not trust the healthcare system. So how can we change? In places like this where we can have serious discussions and difficult discussions.”

Matwavana said he wanted people to leave the summit with new attitudes and ideas.

“We want people to take away knowledge that they didn’t have before, maybe they didn’t know about it before,” he said. “And so in their communities they can use that data, they can use the information to make a difference.”

The summit will conclude on Sunday with the launch of the Halifax Declaration, culminating in an exchange of ideas and recommendations over the weekend.

The summit was also attended by Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the UN Agency for Sexual and Reproductive Health. She said the declaration would be an anchor for black rights.

“There is strength in unity. And I think this is a period when the world is looking for peace – or the black people of the world must make sure that our declaration also expresses our hope that peace and justice will go hand in hand.”

To learn more about the black Canadian experience — from anti-black racism to success stories in the black community — check out the CBC Being Black in Canada project that black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

