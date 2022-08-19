Half of cancer deaths globally are due to preventable risk factors, new study suggests

“To our knowledge, this study represents the largest effort to date to determine the global burden of cancer attributable to risk factors and contributes to the growing body of evidence aimed at estimating the risk-related burden for specific cancers nationally, internationally, and globally,” said the Institute for Health at the University of Washington. Director of Metrics and Evaluation Dr. Chris Murray and his colleagues wrote in the study.

The project collects and analyzes global data on mortality and disability. Murray and his colleagues zeroed in on cancer mortality and disability in 204 countries from 2010 to 2019, examining 23 cancer types and 34 risk factors.

The leading cancers in terms of risk-related deaths globally in 2019 were trachea, trachea and lung cancer for both men and women, the researchers found.

The data also show that risk-attributed cancer deaths are increasing worldwide, increasing by 20.4% from 2010 to 2019. Globally, in 2019, the leading five regions in terms of risk-attributable mortality rates were Central Europe, East Asia, North America, South Latin America and Western Europe.

“These findings highlight that a significant proportion of the cancer burden globally has the potential to be prevented through interventions aimed at reducing exposure to known cancer risk factors, but that a large portion of the cancer burden cannot be prevented through the control of currently estimated risk factors.” The researchers wrote. “Thus, efforts to reduce cancer risk must be coupled with comprehensive cancer control strategies that include efforts to support early diagnosis and effective treatment.”

The new study “clearly illustrates” the importance of primary cancer prevention and “the number of cancers associated with obesity clearly demands our attention,” Dr. William Dahoot, chief scientific officer of the American Cancer Society, who was not involved in the new study. , wrote in an email to CNN.

“Behavior modification could save millions more lives and overshadow the effects of any drug approved so far,” he wrote, adding that “the continued impact of tobacco despite its nearly 65-year association with cancer remains problematic.”

Although tobacco use in the United States is lower than in other countries, tobacco-related cancer deaths are a major problem and affect certain states disproportionately, Dahut wrote.

A separate study, published earlier this month International Journal of Cancer , found that the estimated proportion of cancer deaths attributable to cigarette smoking among adults aged 25 to 79 in 2019 ranged from 16.5% in Utah to 37.8% in Kentucky. Estimated total lost earnings from cancer deaths attributable to cigarette smoking range from $32.2 million in Wyoming to $1.6 billion in California.

“Furthermore, it is no secret that alcohol consumption as well as a dramatic increase in average BMI leads to a significant number of preventable cancer deaths,” Dahut added. “Ultimately, cancer screening is especially important for those at increased risk as we move into a world where screening is accurate and adaptive.”

in An editorial published with the new study In The Lancet, Dr. of the Te Aho O Te Kahu Cancer Control Agency in New Zealand. Diana Sarfati and Jason Gurney write that preventable risk factors associated with cancer are shaped by poverty.

“Poverty influences the environment in which people live, and that environment shapes the lifestyle decisions people are able to make. Action to prevent cancer requires a concerted effort within and outside the health sector. This action includes specific policies focused on reducing exposure to cancer— Risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use and access to vaccinations prevent cancer-causing infections, including hepatitis B and HPV,” wrote Sarfati and Gur.

“Primary prevention of cancer by eliminating or reducing modifiable risk factors is our best hope for reducing the future burden of cancer,” they wrote. “Reducing this burden will improve health and well-being and reduce the cumulative impact on humans and financial resource pressures on cancer services and the wider health sector.”