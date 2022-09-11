New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Saturday called on the US to renew its patriotism, declaring that America is “worth fighting for” – at a time when national pride among younger generations is waning.

Haley, speaking at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society where she received the Patriot Award, paid tribute to the Medal of Honor recipients in attendance.

“You, more than anyone else, remind us that America is worth fighting for,” she said in prepared remarks obtained by Fox News Digital.

But she warned that anti-American sentiment is not just a feature of America’s enemies at the United Nations — where she was the US ambassador from 2017-2019 — but is increasingly visible within America’s own borders.

“It saddens me to say that we live in a time when national pride is rapidly fading. Now, I’m no stranger to people who hate the United States. I see it every day at the UN, dictators and thugs love to get on camera and tell the world how bad America is,” she said. “It’s their favorite pastime, and as far as I can tell, it’s the main purpose of the United Nations now.”

“Proving the haters wrong and protecting our country is the best part of the job. But I never expected to hear such lies from my fellow Americans,” she said.

Haley points to anger on social media, riots in cities across the country, as well as “cowardice in the college classroom and corporate boardroom.”

Pushing back against that sentiment, she cited her experience as a UN ambassador, where she traveled to “dark places” where “life is cheap, freedom is non-existent and happiness is a distant dream.”

“I’ve been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they use rape as a weapon of war. I’ve been in South Sudan, where I’ve hugged mothers in front of mothers whose babies have been ripped from their arms and thrown into a fire. I’ve seen pictures of dead children in Syria, where a dictator used chemical weapons to kill them. I dealt with North Korea, where the regime starved its people to feed its nuclear weapons program, and I faced communist China, where ethnic minorities were held in de facto concentration camps,” she said.

As a result, she argues, America is “not just another country.”

“America is the best country in human history — and she deserves our love,” she said. “We must reclaim our patriotism. We must raise the next generation to love our country and not hate it.”

Haley, a top hawk when it comes to threats from countries like Iran and China, has warned that US enemies revel in anti-American sentiment on US soil and are ready for “violations”.

“Our enemies, at least, have the courage of their accusations. If we hope to defeat them, as we must, the most important goal in America today is to end this self-deprecation — and regain our self-confidence and pride,” she argued.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its recipients. There are currently 65 living recipients of the prestigious award.