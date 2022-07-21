New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley opposes a major bipartisan bill aimed at boosting the US semiconductor industry, arguing that the way to beat China is through innovation — and not “corporate handouts.”

“We don’t have to be China to beat China,” Haley said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The bill, aimed at boosting the US semiconductor industry and giving the US a competitive edge over China, passed the Senate this week on a procedural vote with 16 Republican votes.

The bill includes $52 billion in funding for the semiconductor industry, but has grown to include provisions covering research, intellectual property and other competition-related provisions — meaning the price tag could exceed $200 billion.

Supporters of the legislation have cited the importance of national security in competing with China — particularly in the area of ​​computer chips, which faces major supply chain problems around the world — which has raised concerns about inflation and corporate. Welfare.

Haley, a prominent China hawk, doesn’t believe sweeping legislation is the way to compete with Beijing.

“Not through corporate handouts to promote innovation and strengthen our national security,” said the former South Carolina governor. “As Americans suffer from the worst inflation in 40 years, this law does not ensure that our best asset—our innovation—will not be returned to help Communist China. This is a bad deal for the American people.”

Haley’s concerns about inflation, corporate welfare and potential benefit to China are shared by some Republicans in the Senate. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Fox Business On Wednesday Intel will give corporations tax breaks, tax credits and money to build the plant.

“And guess what? They can continue to do business in China,” he said. “If China invades Taiwan, they can continue to do business with China as they are now. Sounds like a pro-China bill, not an anti-China bill to me.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, pushed hard for the bill’s passage. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently said the issue is a “serious national security threat.”

“If you don’t get it done by August 4 there is irreversible damage to the United States economy and to United States military operations. So you should at least get it done now,” she told Reuters.

The timetable for the bill’s passage in the Senate remains unclear, though the bill is likely to pass this week or next week. A Senate GOP aide told Fox News that it’s not entirely clear what provisions the final version of the bill will contain.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.