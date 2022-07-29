New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The bodies of five Haitian migrants were found Thursday morning in waters off Mona Island, an uninhabited stretch of land between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard found 66 survivors, including two minors, safely on the island.

Human traffickers released the migrants into the sea on Thursday morning, the Coast Guard said.

An increasing number of Haitians have been making the perilous journey across the Caribbean in recent months as gang violence has escalated in their country since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last July.

The Coast Guard stopped a record-breaking number of Haitian migrants off the coast of Florida

Ulrika Richardson, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator, said this week that the problems in Haiti “are exacerbated by poverty, a lack of basic services, including security, and a recent increase in violence.”

More than 471 people were killed, wounded or unaccounted for in Haiti between July 8 and 17, the UN said.

A boat bound for Miami capsized off the coast of the Bahamas on Sunday, killing 17 Haitian migrants.

The Coast Guard has stopped more than 6,100 Haitian migrants since last October, up from 1,527 Haitian migrants stopped in fiscal year 2021 and 418 stopped in fiscal year 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.