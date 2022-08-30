Haise does something special by making the most of his Lens talents

FRank Haze flared up. The Lance manager was interviewed on the touchline after his team won the game last season when Thierry Henry, who worked as a television pundit, burst into rave reviews of Haise’s “infectious and impressive” team. Eze, who was completely unknown to most fans just two years earlier, struggled to contain his joy when he heard the French football legend speak enthusiastically about his dynamic side. He does something special in Lens. When Haise took over two years ago, they were in Ligue 2. Now his players are breathing thin air at the top of Ligue 1. And this is his first senior management position.

Four games into the season, Lens tops the table with PSG and Marseille with 10 points each. Lens beat Monaco 4-1 last weekend. before sweeping past the normally smooth Ligue 1 fourth-placed Rennes last season on Saturday. Even though Lens has performed brilliantly and finished seventh in the last two seasons, their form this season is still surprising.

Many observers of French football believed that they had already reached their peak, especially since the main clubs in France (at least not relegated) have strengthened over the summer. Lille and Lyon, who finished below Lens last season, should close the transfer window as Champions League contenders. Monaco, Marseille and PSG improved their squads this summer. And Nice will probably do the same this week before the window closes.

However, Lens lost three of his top four players this summer. Their top scorer last season, 20-year-old striker Aranud Kalimuendo, returned to PSG after a two-year loan before signing for Rennes. midfield pace-setter Cheik Doucouré has moved to Crystal Palace; and France’s Jonathan Clauss, who had 11 assists from full-back last season, was poached by Marseille. Despite the fact that the talisman Seko Fofana remained at the club, maintaining the same level as in the last two years seemed to be not easy.

However, Lens are one of the most astute clubs in Europe and they have a real sleight of hand when it comes to hiring. They hit their goals early in the transfer window, giving Haise all the pre-season to work with his team and it shows. New arrivals were carefully identified and acquired without much fuss.

Defensive midfielder Salis Abdul Samed arrived from Clermont to replace Ducoure and the Ghana international proved to be demanding and efficient alongside Fofana in a decisive role for the team. Last season, Ducuré was quietly in control of the midfield on his own, allowing the freestyle Fofana to maraud forward and sustain attacks in Haise’s direct and formidable 3-5-2 formation. Fofana’s flashy form at the start of the season, dwindling slightly at the end of last season, is a testament to Abdul Samed’s ability and Fofana’s confidence in his new partner.

Lens manager Frank Hayes. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

It was also important for Lance to replace Kalimuendo, who scored 12 goals last season. Striker Lois Openda, who opened the scoring against Monaco last weekend and scored the winner against Rennes on Saturday, provides that advantage. A quick and skilled striker, the 22-year-old scored 18 goals in 33 Eredivisie appearances for Vitesse Arnhem last season, and for just €10m, he cost half the amount Rennes paid to sign Kalimuendo from PSG.

Haise has the ability to bring out the best in a seemingly working group. Jimmy Cabot was supposed to replace Klaus after manager Gerald Baticle carefully repurposed the attacking midfielder into fullback last season, but he remains on the fringes. Przemysław Frankowski, who switched from left-back, and Deiver Machado, who struggled with injury since moving from Toulouse last summer, left Cabot on the bench. Key to Haise’s creativity at full-backs, this tenacious and energetic pairing helped Lens lead the attack while skillfully defending his back three. Klauss, the darling of the bustling Bollaert-Delelis stadium just a few months ago, is almost forgotten, at least for the moment.

Alexander Isak, prodigy who thrived in La Liga, could thrill Newcastle Read more

Haise’s propensity to maximize talent is visible throughout the team. Central defender Jonathan Gradit, who moved to Caen in 2019 after spending most of his Tour career in the lower divisions, has emerged as Ligue 1’s most underrated and reliable defender. Florian Sotoka, formerly also a Ligue 2 player , is now a sneaky second hitter with an eye for passing. He scored a hat-trick when Lens beat Brest 3-2 on the opening day of the season, one of his many wins over the past two years.

But Fofana remains the clear winner. After the last two seasons he somehow played the role of midfield driver, enforcer and creator at the same time, the captain became interested in PSG, Arsenal and many other clubs. Luckily for Haise, the Ivorian looks set to stay for another year. Replacing him would be an almost impossible task.

However, as Henry pointed out, Heise’s secret lies in the “contagious” atmosphere he creates around the team. When Klaus received his first France call-up, footage emerged of the Lance players celebrating wildly, with an emotional Klaus at the center of the group. The scenes were some of the most touching of last season and showed that the players are just as harmonious off the pitch as they are on it. The emotion shown by the honest and proud Hayes at Henry’s words sums up Lance’s ideal. As their lightning start in a turbulent environment shows, their greatest accomplishments are probably yet to come.

Quick guide Ligue 1 results Show Nantes 3-1 Toulouse



Brest 0-7 Montpellier



Lorient 2-1 Clermont



Nice 0:3 Marseille



Troyes 3-1 Angers



Reims 1-1 Lyon



PSG 1:1 Monaco



Auxerre 1-0 Strasbourg

Lens 2-1 Rennes



Ajaccio 1-3 Lille was it helpful? Thanks for your feedback.

Topics for discussion

PSG lost their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw with Monaco on Sunday night. After an ominous rout of all opponents this season and scoring 21 goals in four games, this was the first real test for new coach Christophe Galtier in Paris. As Mohamed Camara, who joined Monaco from RB Leipzig instead of Aurélien Chouameni, made his first league start in midfield, the visitors equaled PSG’s three-man defense and thwarted their attack. PSG needed Neymar’s second-half penalty to save the point as he fell behind Kevin Volland’s first-half goal. The result was far from disastrous for PSG, who still lead the table on goal difference, but with the Champions League about to start, Galtier will be concerned that quality opponents have been able to shut down his previously free side.

AS Monaco players greet their fans after a 1-1 draw in Paris. Photo: Mohammed Badra/EPA

The pace of Ligue 1’s transformation from stoic and pragmatic to open and dynamic has accelerated this season. There has been an average of 3.41 goals scored in four games so far and this weekend has been typically smooth and attacking. Montpellier’s 7-0 victory over Brest on Sunday afternoon was the highlight of the weekend, especially considering their talisman Teji Savagnier was suspended. Olivier Dall’Oglio’s offensive teams have previously been the exception, but the rest of the league is catching up.