New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There’s Hailey Bieber Happily married To the pop star Justin Bieber Almost four years, but admits that marriage is a challenge.

The “Road” creator, who was just 21 when she married the “Yummy” singer, talks about the trials and tribulations they faced in the cover story. September Icons issue of Harper’s BAZAAR.

JUSTIN BIEBER Addresses Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Really Scary’ Medical Emergency

She told the magazine, “I think life is changing all the time… A perfect example of that is the last six months, we’ve both had very serious health issues. You just have to figure out how to deal with it. It comes, you know? They say ‘for better or for worse.’ There’s a reason.”

Now the 25-year-old mentions her The husband was diagnosed Earlier this year with Ramsey Hunt syndrome, his face was partially paralyzed. Hayley also had a health scare after suffering a blood clot in the brain a few months ago, which affected her ability to speak.

Haley also talked about children and how they affect a marriage. She says, “At the end, when the kids come into the picture, I know it’s going to be another season of navigating how to make that work.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Hailey says that despite the crazy past year, both she and Justin have worked to grow their relationship.

“He’s still someone I want to run back to,” she explained. “I’ll go anywhere and do the job, but I can’t wait to come back and meet. And I think it’s because of the effort on both sides.”

Click here to get the Fox News app