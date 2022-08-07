Haaland’s reaction is ‘born to score goals’, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland was born to score goals after Manchester City’s new striker helped the champions open their Premier League title defense with a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham.

Haaland scored twice as City swept past the winners at the London Stadium. The Norwegian said it was “a little shitty” that he missed the hat-trick, but Guardiola couldn’t be happier with the performance of the former Borussia Dortmund player.

“He’s been here for five years,” the City manager said. “I hope he stays this time and even more. We want all new guys to be happy, feel good in the city and with the team. And push it a little more.

“He is a guy with incredible talent, he is getting good numbers, but we would like to add something else to his game to become a better player. Not just a guy who scores goals, which is so important, but that’s why we want to try to give him everything to become a better player. He was born to score goals.”

Guardiola, who made no apology for Haaland’s second-half sacking, responded sarcastically to criticism of the 22-year-old following City’s loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield. “A week ago he was unable to adapt in the Premier League. “Now he’s next to the best, Titi [Thierry] Henry, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Haaland was an impressive persuader as he won and converted a penalty to score City’s first goal. “I know how he handled a lot of criticism this week, he was very calm and trained very well,” Guardiola said. “But the way he took the ball to take the penalty, I liked it. He is direct and if someone is going to take his ball, he will punch one of his comrades in the face. I’m almost certain of it.”

Haaland vowed to keep improving and criticized himself for failing to convert Ilkay Gundogan’s cross.

“It was a good start,” he said. “There is nothing else to say other than that and it was 2-0. It was good to get a few minutes in the legs at the start of the season and we must continue.

“It’s about the connections that we make every day in training and practice so that we get better and it will come. Also, it’s been almost 30 minutes since I scored the last goal, so I have to keep going.”

David Moyes praised Haaland’s exposure. “We all watched him from afar,” the West Ham manager said. “He is one of those who looks like an outstanding player. He made the same runs as he did against Liverpool.

Moyes admitted that his team lost to City. “They were so good. I felt that tactically they completely outdid us today. They played differently than at the end of last season, when both full-backs were in the center of the field, like midfielders.