Haaland scored twice on his league debut

It’s going to be a familiar sight this season as Kevin De Bruyne picks up the ball in midfield, raises his head and throws a devastating pass to Erling Haaland, who runs off his markers and scores a clinical finish. past the desperate goalkeeper.

Who said Pep Guardiola doesn’t know what to do with a striker? For Manchester City, the first proof is that their new number 9 is not going to ruin Guardiola’s car. The champions outperformed a sluggish West Ham side from start to finish and eased their way to a sleepy 2-0 victory thanks to two of Haaland’s players who scored a goal from a first-half penalty that suggests he’s already at the same level. wavelength like his new teammates.

During the summer, City focused on finding ways to stay motivated. In a way, Guardiola followed Sir Alex Ferguson’s formula of renewal from a position of strength by selling Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Alexander Zinchenko, but the principles remain the same. We are talking about evolution, not revolution, and it immediately became clear that this is more or less the same City, although with one fundamental difference: the attack is not led by a clubfoot false nine, but by a large, muscular male target, whose main function is to break ball into the net.

Eyes were immediately turned to Haaland. The 22-year-old even seemed to have questions to answer after some nerve-wracking finish during City’s loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield. For example, wouldn’t the physical form of English football be too challenging for a player who is used to less powerful Bundesliga defenders? And what did Guardiola have in store for the former Borussia Dortmund striker? Working as a left back? Working as an auxiliary right?

The answer, of course, was to put Haaland across the centre, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish on the flanks, De Bruyne hovering ominously in the air and Ilkay Gundogan moving forward from midfield to take out West Ham’s bottom block.

As a result, during a disappointing game, City’s dominance was absolute. They got off to a slow start in the East End run, almost falling behind as Mikhail Antonio headed a little ahead, but they soon got the upper hand. For West Ham, who appeared with Kurt Zouma as the only suitable central defender, there was at times no exit from their own half.

The signs were disturbing. West Ham wanted to hit City at half-time and Jarrod Bowen’s runs from the right flank worried João Cancela, but too often the lack of quality let them down. The game went by Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals and while Declan Rice was trying to lead his team forward, the West Ham captain was mostly trying to contain City’s creative threats.

A goal was approaching in the city. In the 21st minute, Foden hit with a left foot and taunted Haaland, who crawled away from Ben Jonson and grimaced after a botched header.

It was a bad miss though he would find his touch eventually. A crowd of 62,500 cheered David Moyes from the start, but disappointment quickly got the better of him. At times, hiding under the surface, there was even a feeling that the Moyes project was a little outdated.

Since Antonio couldn’t hold the ball, the pressure became relentless. Grealish was always ready to run to Vladimir Kufal from the left and in the 27th minute the hosts passed out when Gundogan put De Bruyne on an easy finish.

The game obeyed the tactical will of Guardiola. West Ham midfielders Rice and Thomas Soucek didn’t know where to look. There always seemed to be a spare yellow shirt, and this ploy eventually paid off. Gundogan moved forward and made the pass, Haaland timed it accurately, and Alphonse Areola, who had just replaced the injured Lukas Fabianski in goal, knocked down the striker.

It was a clear penalty and Haaland had no hesitation when he stepped up to take it. The finish was unmistakable, with a low left kick hitting the bottom right corner and Areola sent in the opposite direction.

West Ham, who had not started with any of their summer deals, needed a fresh approach. They played more vigorously in the second half and Moyes made a bid to replace Antonio with his £35.5m new striker Gianluca Scamacca. There were brief flashes from West Ham. Saeed Benrahma, also a substitute, gave Ederson something to do with his handball. Rice fired after a defensive mix-up.

However, City have always looked more inclined to score again. Gundogan missed a good chance and the game was safe as De Bruyne smashed West Ham with 25 minutes to go. The pass was of striking beauty, and when Haaland went through the inside right channel and opened his body to work the ball on his left foot, there could not be a single person underground who thought he was leaving. skip.