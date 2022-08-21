Haaland and Silva Save the Champions in Thriller

For long periods of exciting and sometimes tumultuous 90 minutes at Tyneside, Manchester City seemed to be gasping for oxygen.

The periods of anxiety and utter confusion among visitors had nothing to do with any lack of fitness, but with the sheer skill and determination of Allan Saint-Maximin and the rest of the Newcastle team, who apparently believed Eddie Howe’s mantra that the mountains is for rock climbing.

Last season, Newcastle conceded nine unanswered goals in two games against Pep Guardiola’s team, while Howe’s managerial record against City at both his current club and Bournemouth consisted of 12 straight defeats.

Although the Newcastle side, which at one point took a 3-1 lead, did not win, that losing streak ended on the 13th try, with Howe and his players going through what he called the “ultimate test” of their recent progress. an afternoon that served as a reminder that, in particular, Guardiola’s defensive team is mortal.

At 4:30 p.m., both teams were yet to concede a goal this season, but by 4:35 p.m., Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope cleared the ball out of his own net. Bernardo Silva was given the opportunity to send a right wide cross towards Ilkay Gundogan and after Gundogan was in the space between Kieran Trippier and Fabian Sher, Gundogan had enough time to control the ball before he whipped it past Pope.

With Pope deftly escaping Kevin De Bruyne after Joe Willock lost possession in midfield and Howe’s most flamboyant midfielder Bruno Guimarães had to watch his stride after being booked for rumble at De Bruyne, Newcastle suddenly , albeit briefly, turned against him. .

To be fair, such adversity seemed to bring out the best in them, and despite Pope’s legs once again coming to the rescue to fend off Phil Foden, Howe’s players began to seriously harass Guardiola’s defense whenever they counterattacked.

Newcastle should have equalized when Saint-Maximin scored against Miguel Almiron, but the unmarked Paraguayan erred, missing a golden opportunity from 12 yards.

Almiron, however, played very well this season, and he soon took advantage of a possession concession from a recalled John Stones and made a fine pass to Saint-Maximin, after which Ederson acrobatically dived to prevent the Frenchman’s follow-up shot.

City’s impeccable defensive record came under acute strain, and it was ruined in the 29th minute when Saint-Maximin’s cross was met by Almiron, who nudged it past the goalkeeper with a hip. Although the equalizer was originally ruled out for offside, a VAR check rightly overturned that decision.

Kieran Trippier led the celebrations after Newcastle beat the champions 3-1.

Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

The ensuing outpouring of joy from most of the 52,000 sell-out crowd was partly due to a sense of justice that finally prevailed after Jack Grealish’s several classless comments about Almiron as City celebrated their title victory last spring.

By teasing Riyad Mahrez by claiming that the City winger had at one point “played like Almiron”, the England midfielder angered the Newcastle players and it was suspected that Grealish’s absence – officially due to injury – might have been diplomatic. Of course, it was easy to see why Guardiola constantly describes St James’ Park as one of England’s “hardest” venues for away teams.

It’s safe to assume that Stones will never be tempted to come out with the slightest bit of criticism of Saint-Maximin after this, especially after he was tormented by the winger near the halfway line in the preamble to Newcastle’s second goal.

Callum Wilson turned out to be the beneficiary of a subsequent through pass, and after making one absolutely incredible touch to dodge Ruben Diaz, center Howe dodged Ederson’s reach with his second. Delivered on the outside of his right foot, it was a commanding finish that added credibility to the argument that, aside from Harry Kane, there were few, if any, better English nines to be found.

Strikers are rarely more formidable than Norway’s Erling Haaland, but Guardiola’s new center of attack has been remarkably quiet for a long time thanks to Sven Botman and Scher.

Despite Haaland eluding their attention at the start of the second period when Pope had to send his shot into the post before seeing it ricochet to safety and the game was left entertainingly open, Newcastle held City on numerous occasions. in suspense.

Guardiola scratched his head as Trippier fired a free-kick in an arc over the away wall to drive into the top corner to send the home side 3-1 out.

It was Holland’s moment to remind everyone what it was all about, and he didn’t disappoint. When De Bruyne’s cross eluded Howe’s rear, Rodri was able to pass it and the Norwegian fired an unmistakable volley past Pope.

With the balance of power suddenly shifting, the Newcastle keeper again made a good save from Haaland before a brilliant, confusing back pass from De Bruyne was slammed into the bottom corner by Bernardo Silva. Unfortunately for Howe, de Bruyne began to give the impression of bright sunlight coming out of the cloud bank.

The sight of the Belgian lighting up the midfield that Joelinton had previously excelled in lured Trippier into a reckless, high tackle that saw him catch de Bruyne with a knee. Howe looked suitably sighed as after referee Jarred Gillett issued a straight red card, a VAR check reversed it, returning a “no major foul” verdict followed by a demotion to a yellow card.

Events continued in the same kaleidoscopic, bordering on chaotic spirit, until the final whistle lowered the curtain on what would undoubtedly become a classic.