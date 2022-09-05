Haaland alone won’t bring Champions League glory, Guardiola warns

Josep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that they cannot rely on Erling Haaland alone to turn things around as the club begin their latest quest for Champions League glory at Sevilla on Tuesday night.

“If everything rests on his shoulders, if we rely only on him, we will not win,” the coach warned his team on the eve of another appearance in a tournament that still eludes City. “I know, I know,” Guardiola said, nodding his head and rolling his eyes as the inevitable question of failing to win Europe’s most coveted trophy came up.

“I know, I know. It’s the Champions League,” he said. “They ask every year, every year they say we’re the favorites and we never prove them right. Will we win, won’t we win? I don’t know.”

He was keen not to do all this for the Norwegian striker, although he acknowledged that he was a “special talent” who could make the difference in the most important Champions League matches. “We won’t win just because of Erling. I totally understand what everyone is talking about Erling and I hope he can help.”

The Premier League, where midfielder Rodri Hernandez said City are “leaving a legacy” is one thing; it’s something else. It can feel like everything.

Guardiola added: “We depend on what happens on the pitch. If it’s good and we do [win], we deserve it; if not, we will go home and get punished by the fans, by the media, and we will continue.

“In football you lose more than you win, but sport always gives you another opportunity. We’ll try to enjoy it; we know how hard it is. Personally, I have always set very low expectations. It’s just great to be here. What happens then? It depends.

“If people consider us the main favorites, what can I say? Good good. So we are the favourites. If you think of favorites, then it should be Real Madrid because they always win, history says so.

Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona. All English teams will be there. PSG. But City must win.” There are others who also have a chance. Spanish teams are so strong and dominate Europe like no other country. At City I would like to have a history like Sevilla. And this stadium is amazing – don’t miss the chance to see how spectacular it is.”

Guardiola will be left without John Stones and Kyle Walker. Walker was forced off the field in the last leg of Saturday’s Premier League draw with Aston Villa, while the Stones were also injured. The deadline for signing Manuel Akanji could be his City debut. Calvin Phillips went to Spain after suffering a shoulder injury and could play as well.

Halaand will definitely play. The last time he was here with Dortmund 18 months ago, he blew Sevilla to pieces. Asked if he is a player like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo who can take City to the next level, Guardiola replied: “Look, all the players that have come this season have come to try and make us better, otherwise it makes no sense. . Will it help us win the title? I don’t know, I always have faith. But if everything falls on his shoulders, we will not win. We will try to help him succeed, and hopefully he will succeed.

“As for players from the north of Europe, I always think that their mom and dad raised them very well. He is a fantastic player and has adapted very well and very quickly. We persuaded him to come here. I understand very well what everyone is talking about Erling, but I have three, four, five new players.”

This group includes Julian Alvarez. “We are all very, very surprised by his level,” Guardiola said. “Everyone talks about Halaanda, but [in Álvarez] City have been signing an extraordinary player for years.

“But he has a special talent and maybe in important games, yes, definitely. [he can make the difference]but if we don’t play well, we won’t win games.”