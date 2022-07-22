New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gwyneth Paltrow She is satisfied with the career change.

The 49-year-old founder of Goop She revealed in a preview interview with Willie Geist on “Sunday Today” that she won’t miss acting.

“I don’t miss it at all. I feel very lucky to be doing it and I’m sure I’ll still be doing it at some point,” she said of her acting career. “The team always tries to make me film, but I love what I do.”

Paltrow eventually took a step back from acting after creating her lifestyle brand Goop in 2008.

Gwyneth Paltrow on overcoming body insecurities: ‘I’ve always been on a journey towards self-improvement’

“I love how instant it is and how we can create a product out of thin air that we believe in so much. It’s so powerful,” Paltrow said of the company. “It’s funny, I don’t daydream about the movie business.”

However, fans could see Paltrow’s last appearance in the acting industry. The “Political Actress” actress revealed that she had to keep her promise to her mother.

“I promised my mom that at some point before I die, I’ll go and do a play,” she said. “So, I will fulfill that promise at some point.”

Paltrow has previously revealed that she knew she wasn’t acting at the age of 26. The actress later admitted that “the luster of acting has faded” due to “intense public scrutiny”. She won an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love”.

“It’s like being a kid living every life torn apart in every headline, being criticized for everything you say and wear,” Paltrow says.

“Besides, it’s so fleeting, you’re always with it. It’s hard to put down roots. I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and knead my kids. I like being alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. No, that’s not me.”

Paltrow was born in Los Angeles to producer and director Bruce Paltrow and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. She started her acting career with a small role in “Shout” and her performance in “Emma” led to a role in “Shakespeare in Love”.

Paltrow too Known for “Sliding Doors” and “Iron Man 3”.