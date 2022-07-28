New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Gwyneth Paltrow Children of Hollywood’s most famous and richest celebrities feel they have to “work twice as hard” to break into the film industry.

She spoke to Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, on an episode of the show “Who’s in my bathroom?,” the 49-year-old actress talked about her career, and the topic of nepotism came up. Paltrow’s father is the late director Bruce Paltrow, and her mother is actress Blythe Danner, and her godfather is legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

“As someone’s child, you get access that other people don’t have, so the playing field isn’t level that way,” she said in a video released Wednesday as she made a mint chocolate chip smoothie with Bieber. “However, I really think that when you have your foot in the door that you unfairly entered, you should work almost twice as hard and be twice as good.”

“No one in the world, especially someone you don’t know, should have a negative influence on your path or the decision you make,” she continued.

Bieber, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, agreed with Paltrow’s sentiment, saying, “I need to hear this today.” “Shallow Hall” actress Founder of GoopA wellness and lifestyle company she founded in 2008. Her comments drew backlash on social media from people who believed her advice was out of touch.

In the past, Paltrow has been criticized for her privileged background after she claimed in July 2011 that she would rather “grill crackers than eat cheese out of a tin” and doubled down on her statement four years later.