Longtime NFL offensive lineman Guy Morris, who is a Member of the New England Patriots The first Super Bowl team captain died Monday at age 71 before a long career coaching college football.

Morris died at his home in Danville, Kentucky, after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s. , Morris served as head coach from 2003-07, Baylor said in a statement.

“Guy has had a tremendous impact on our campus, our fans and our football program,” Mack Rhodes said, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

“He will be remembered for his tireless work and commitment to doing things the right way. He leaves Baylor football better than he found it, and we are forever grateful for his contributions during his five years at the helm of our program.”

Played with Morris Philadelphia Eagles After being drafted in the second round from 1973-83 and starting at center in a 27-10 Super Bowl loss to the Oakland Raiders in 1981. He spent four seasons with the Patriots and played in 217 NFL contests, including Super Bowl XX. With 177 starts.

Following 15 seasons in the NFL, Morris began a long coaching career – first as an assistant offensive line coach for the Patriots. He took over the head coaching job at Kentucky in 2001 before moving to Baylor in 2003.

“Guy Morris has provided steady leadership to our football program during a time of considerable uncertainty,” said Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky’s athletic director. said in a statement. “He was loved and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts. His six years at UK included some of the best players and most exciting moments in our history.”

Morris is survived by his wife, Jackie; their daughters, Colleen, Kerry, Savannah and Austin; and five grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.