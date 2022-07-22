New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld congratulated President Biden on “The Five,” after the president tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

GREG GUTFELD: I think I speak for all Americans and perhaps the world, President Biden please get well soon. I mean, really get well soon Don’t get sick. Please. I don’t want to put a crazy cackler in charge. I think she does cartwheels to work. He looks fine. As we know with this subject, the symptoms are mild in this species. Remember, thank God, His wife is a doctor. So I think it’s important. I want to dispel that rumor because people are trying to figure out how he got it.

White House shuts down questions about Biden’s Covid diagnosis: ‘Don’t think it matters’

When Gavin Newsom was in the White House, he didn’t sneeze on every doorknob. This is why we have to Be young in 2024, because this is a serious matter. He’ll probably be fine though. But we’ve had covid for a while. Now we have three things. This is Cold and flu season. Now it’s cold, flu and covid. It’s weird that they’re building another aisle at Walgreens. He is almost 80. He has a lot of serious medical conditions in his background. So I think, you know, you’ve got to look at it and go, you know, maybe it’s time we think about young people coming in, like Geraldo said last week.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full discussion here: