Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld has the latest on the Democrats’ apparent new midterm strategy on “The Five” Thursday.

Greg Gutfeld: It goes back to 2015, and now you know why so many vile and illegal things were condoned and encouraged by Intel experts. You can start all the way with Russian collusion A laptop is enough. If you believe “X” is worse than Hitler or x is worse than ISIS, why don’t you break the rules? Why don’t you rig the election? I said so After January 6. I said if you live in an environment where people call you bad and wrong then what do you expect? So here’s the thing. You start with the journalist who said Trump supporters, Republicans, [are] The worst thing he had ever seen, worse than all these terrorists. If that’s true, if that’s what he believes, why wouldn’t you join Antifa?

Frequent CNN Columnist: I See Trump Supporters ‘Literally’ as ‘No Different’ Than Bin Laden Supporters

Why don’t you take them out? My understanding is that they don’t really believe it and somehow they’ve gotten hold of this mere rhetoric and their Trump hangs out on social media. Zach Weissmueller I think this is a “reason” magazine Perfect question for Hayden. If you really believe Trump, Trump supporters are worse than the people you targeted with deadly drones, what do you suggest here? You have to do something bad. Maybe they should carpet bomb NASCAR.

Maybe they won’t because you’re a coward, or maybe you just don’t believe it. Again it’s probably just a hot take.

