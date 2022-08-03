New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

In Massachusetts — a state with historically low gun ownership — gun ownership has skyrocketed since 2020, in part because people want to be freed from fear, according to a new report.

Toby Leary, co-owner of Cape Gun Works, told local outlet WBUR that many customers “don’t fully understand the desire to own a firearm for defensive purposes, but something brings them here.” It’s driven by emotion.”

Leary said many of his customers told him during the pandemic and in the months since that they didn’t like guns, but that fear drove them to buy, WBUR reported.

A WBUR analysis published Wednesday found that state gun dealers sold nearly 276,000 firearms from 2020 to 2021, with the majority of sales being handguns, 64%, while 23% were rifles.

Massachusetts is tied with New Jersey for having the lowest gun ownership in the nation at 14.7% of households, according to the RAND Corporation’s average estimate released in 2020.

“We tripled sales in 2020 over 2019,” Leary told WBUR, adding that 2020 and 2021 were “banner, key years.”

Massachusetts gun sales in 2021 increased 57% from 2019 and more than doubled that year from 10 years ago, WBUR found.

Brendan Bricklin, co-owner of Fellow Cape Gun Works, added in comments to Fox News Digital that the increase in sales is also due to: “emboldened criminals facing less deterrence in certain states/cities;” “Police departments that are thin/understaffed;” “Political Uncertainty.”

“And of course the basic need of all of us is the preservation and protection of the family,” he added.

Gun sales across the country skyrocketed in 2020, with an estimated 23 million firearms sold and more than 21 million firearms subject to background checks. The number broke records and rose significantly at the start of the pandemic in March before jumping again in June of that year as protests and riots erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

Violent crime has increased nationwide in 2020, with the FBI reporting a nearly 30% increase in homicides that year compared to 2019, the highest number of homicides in a single year since the agency began tracking crime.

“A lot of people were looking around, especially early on [in the pandemic]And understanding that first … ‘I don’t really know if the government is going to protect me if something happens,'” Amy Swearer, a legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, previously told Fox News Digital. She noted that the pandemic has encouraged police departments to respond to emergency calls in the way they do. Changing strategies between giving and resulting response time lags.

In Massachusetts, gun owners echoed the comments of experts in wanting to protect themselves from any potential threat.

“If I go to Walmart, if I go to the movie theater, if I go to church, if I go to a group of people, I always carry,” Frank Garrido, a 63-year-old financial advisor, told WBUR.

The national increase in gun sales in 2020 was also partly driven by first-time gun owners, including women and minorities. Leary reported similar findings, saying women and minorities are visiting the store more often, adding that his middle school lunch lady also visited.

“I call them these roving bands of women who get together and want to shoot on Thursdays,” he said.

In addition to offering a variety of gun safety lessons, including date night safety lessons for couples, Cape Gun Works also hosts birthday parties and ladies nights.

Leary argued against government-imposed restrictions on gun ownership, stressing that as a “responsible gun owner” he works to “make sure my guns don’t fall into the wrong hands.” This work includes personally training new gun owners through responsible ownership and how to use firearms in worst-case scenarios, such as home break-ins and ambushes.

“They’re bringing that gun to the classroom that they’re most likely going to carry in the real world,” he said.