Gun manufacturers have made millions advertising AR-15 type weapons as a sign of manliness.

WASHINGTON. Over the past decade, gun makers have made over $1 billion from the sale of AR-15 weapons, sometimes touting them as a way for young men to prove their manliness even as mass shootings escalate. to home investigation released on Wednesday.

The weapon was used in massacres that horrified the nation, including the killing of 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo and another when 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas.

The Oversight and Reform Committee has said that some ads mimic popular first-person shooter video games or advertise the weapon’s military lineage, while others claim the weapon will put buyers “at the top of the testosterone food chain”.

Such sales tactics are “deeply disturbing, exploitative and reckless,” said Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York. “In short, the gun industry is cashing in on the blood of innocent Americans.”

Gun manufacturers, on the other hand, have said that AR-15 type rifles are responsible for a small proportion of gun homicides, and the blame should lie with the shooters, not their guns.

“What we saw in Uvalda, Buffalo and Highland Park was pure evil,” said Marty Daniels, CEO of Daniel Defense, the company that made the weapons used in Texas. “The brutality of the killers who carried out these acts is incomprehensible and deeply disturbing to me, my family, my employees and millions of Americans across the country.”

However, he later added in testimony before the committee: “I believe that these killings are local problems that need to be addressed locally.”

Gun violence in general rose in 2020, but the latest statistics show that it is declining this year in many cities.

The House of Representatives investigation focused on five major arms manufacturers and found that over the past 10 years they have generated a total of more than $1 billion in revenue from the sale of AR-15 type firearms. The earnings figures were released for a committee hearing on the marketing and sales of firearms notorious for their use in massacres.

The committee found that the two companies had roughly tripled their arms revenues in the last three years. Daniel Defense, based near Savannah, Georgia, increased that revenue from $40 million in 2019 to over $120 million last year. The company sells weapons like those used in Uvalda on credit and advertises that funding can be approved “in seconds”.

Salvador Ramos, accused of shooting in Uvalda, began to purchase firearms and ammunition when he turned 18, he ended up spending more than $5,000 on two AR-type rifles, ammunition and other equipment in the days leading up to the massacre, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the gross income of Sturm, Ruger & Co. has nearly tripled from $39 million to $103 million since 2019, with Smith and Wesson reporting that its revenue from all long guns has doubled from 2019 to 2021. Gun manufacturers, the committee said, do not collect or analyze safety data related to firearms.

This increase comes against the backdrop of a record overall increase in arms sales that began at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. About 8.5 million people bought guns for the first time in 2020, according to Georgia Rep. Jody Hayes. He added that “Americans have the right to own guns.”

Rumor comes under pressure from House Democrats pass a law banning certain types of semi-automatic weapons. This is the most far-reaching response from lawmakers to the mass shootings this summer.

While AR-15 type firearms aren’t necessarily a major contributor to gun violence in the U.S. as a whole, their design allows shooters to harm more people from a greater distance, said Kelly Sampson, senior adviser and director of racial justice for Brady, the group. pushing for an end to gun violence, which usually supports restrictions.

“If we extend the assault weapon ban, it removes a key part of what allows mass shooters to kill more people in less time without having to stop to reload,” she said.

According to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Murder Database, there have been 15 mass murders this year. According to this study, 86 people died and 63 were injured as a result of these incidents. All of them used weapons, and in at least seven cases they were weapons of the AR-15 type. Mass killings are defined as incidents in which at least four people died.

But AR-15s and similar weapons are also popular with people who buy guns for self-defense, says Antonia Okafor, national director of public affairs for America’s Gun Owners Group. Such rifles allow people, including women, to fire larger weapons without absorbing as much recoil.

“The AR-15 allows those who are handicapped compared to the attacker to have an advantage,” she said.

Maloney said Wednesday’s hearing was the first time in 20 years that top gun maker executives testified about their business.