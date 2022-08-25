Gun 3D printing operation crashed in Calgary, police file dozens of charges

Calgary police have filed 66 charges against two men they believe were involved in 3D printing and gun dealing in the city.

Last week, Brandon Vincent-Wagner, 24, and Justin Kumar, 27, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of illegally manufacturing, trading and possessing firearms following a police investigation launched in November 2020.

“3D printed firearms are a growing trend that we are trying to address through targeted enforcement,” the acting master sergeant said. Ben Lawson at a press conference on Thursday.

The Calgary Police Service seized 1,229 firearms this year. More than 300 were criminal weapons: firearms that were used in the commission of crimes or illegally owned or possessed.

Nine percent of the criminal weapons seized this year were homemade or 3D printed. Police say this is a significant increase over previous years. Lawson said that in 2020, when the Firearms Investigation Unit was set up, police seized one or two homemade guns, and this year they have seized about 15.

Calgary police say the number of 3D printed or homemade handguns they seized this year is on the rise compared to previous years. (Rebecca Kelly/CBC)

On Wednesday, the province announced that it will provide $5.2 million in grants to support crime prevention and community safety programs. The announcement comes as Calgary has seen an uptick in gun violence in recent weeks.

There have been 97 shootings in the city this year, almost double the number in 2021, according to police.

CPS says 3D printed weapons are a global problem

Lawson said that 3D firearms function in the same way as conventional weapons, and the increased use and production of 3D printed weapons is a global issue. While the officer said it’s not always easy to get a 3D printed firearm, some of the materials needed to make one are easy to buy, including a 3D printer and the necessary filament.

The blueprints needed to make firearms on a 3D printer are now also more common online, Lawson said.

“Before, they were all only on the dark web, because it was more of a nefarious activity. And now in many countries where you can legally print your own private firearms…which is illegal in Canada, it is becoming more common to get these types of documents online,” he said.

The investigation into Vincent-Wagner and Kumar’s firearms operations included a May search of residences at 2600 Dover Ridge Drive SE and 4300 Seton Drive SE, according to a press release Thursday.

Lawson says the increased use and production of 3D printed weapons is a global issue. (Rebecca Kelly/CBC)

Officers seized several items during the search, including three 3D printers, five complete 3D printed Glock-style pistols with magazines, other firearm parts, ammunition, and drugs.

Police have linked a separate 3D-printed firearm seized in May this year to Vincent-Wagner and Kumar’s firearms, according to forensic evidence, the report said.

Vincent-Wagner and Kumar will appear in court at the end of next month.