Gulf Coast sea turtles appear to be recovering

Sea turtle populations along the Gulf Coast appear to be recovering after the BP oil spill a decade ago.

As nesting season winds down in August, marine biologists are excited about what they’re seeing along the Gulf Coast.

People are finding nests where sea turtles haven’t laid eggs in years.

Check out these newly hatched babies on the Chandelure Islands in Louisiana. This has not happened in the last 75 years.

Sea turtles on Florida’s Space Coast are on track to set a new nesting record

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) have been closely monitoring the Chandelure Islands since May as part of an effort to design a project to restore the islands after they were hit by deep water in 2010. Horizon oil spill and numerous weather events over the years.

“Louisiana was eliminated as a nesting site for sea turtles decades ago, but this determination shows why barrier island restoration is so important,” CRPA President Chip Kline said in a statement.

In Pensacola, the first leatherback turtles hatched in more than two decades.

Escambia County Natural Resources Management says about 60 leatherback hatchlings entered the gulf unmolested, calling it a “rare victory” on developed coastlines.

In Mississippi, volunteers found the first sea turtle nest on its shores in four years.

“It’s really exciting,” said Diane Ingram, a sea turtle restoration biologist with the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS). “With these potential new discoveries, we’re excited to try to make even more in-depth nest observations in areas we haven’t looked at before.”

Ingram has been at the forefront of sea turtle restoration projects since the 2010 BP oil spill.

“The Turtles had a bit of an impact,” Ingram said. “The total number of sea turtle nests fluctuates from year to year due to a variety of natural factors, but the first two years, 2010 and 2011, when the spill occurred and the response was taking place, nests really declined.”

In 2016, the five Gulf states affected by the spill (Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas) were awarded more than $20 billion for restoration projects.

Some of these include retrofitting lights on the beach so the turtles are not disturbed, adding more land to wildlife refuges, and cleaning the beach.

“For sea turtles, the best thing we can do for them is reduce the threat to them from humans,” Ingram said.

While the FWS leads conservation efforts on land, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) focuses on sea turtle recovery in the water. NOAA says bycatch, when unwanted marine life gets caught or entangled in fishing gear, is the biggest threat to sea turtles. Many of their conservation projects have focused on teaching fishermen new techniques and equipment to prevent sea turtles from becoming entangled in their lines.

While conservationists are optimistic about these projects, they say it’s too early to make a direct correlation to the increase in nests we’re seeing. Ingram says this resurgence is likely because sea turtles were added to the endangered species list in the 1970s.