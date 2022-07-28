New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Here comes the first look Guillermo del Toro adaptation of “Pinocchio”. Here.

On Wednesday, Netflix Released the official trailer of the stop-motion animation film, which is set to release in December. The film was briefly shown in theaters in November before moving to the streaming service the following month.

He will play the title role along with Gregory Mann Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto.

“Pinocchio” will also star Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Cate Blanchett and John Turturro. Del Toro is directing the film with Mark Gustafsson.

The Academy Award-winning director’s adaptation is not to be confused with the live-action “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr., Luke Evans and Cynthia Erivo in September.

Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” shows a wooden boy growing up in Italy during the rise of fascism in the 1930s, which del Toro described in a June Vanity Fair story as “an environment in which citizens behave with docile, almost puppet-like faith.”

“Many times it seems to me a fable in favor of self-obedience and domesticity,” he added.

“Blind obedience is not virtue. Dharma is Pinocchio There is disobedience. While everyone acts like a puppet, he doesn’t. Those are interesting things to me. I don’t want to repeat the same story. I want to say it my way and in a way that makes sense to the world.”

Film producer He states that “Pinocchio” does not include “a real boy” to a wooden doll. “For me, it’s essential to confront the idea of ​​becoming a child of flesh and blood in order for you to be a real human being,” Del Toro said.

“To be a man is to really act like one, you know? I never believed in that transformation [should] Love must be demanded.”