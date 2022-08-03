Guest column: What Putin’s war on Ukraine and LGBTQ rights means for Russian culture

Share this article on Facebook.



Russian filmmakers were doing their best to forge new international cultural connections and embed our country in a global art world. Vladimir Putin has exposed and buried all these efforts by our national talents.

On 24 February, President Putin declared war by all names against Ukraine. But war has raged inside Russia for years. Culture – cinema to be precise – has become a battlefield. Now we have to stand up for the right to speak on issues that we have been discussing for decades.

The so-called “gay propaganda” law, the infamous anti-gay law, has barred LGBTQ filmmakers like me from representing their community without diluting the euphemism. For example, in my country it was impossible to shoot and release a series about a 15-year-old transgender girl. I have seen such stories seep into pitching sessions, only to be killed before getting the green light.

It was out of the question that my feature-length, high-concept horror script AbsenceFor example, get government assistance. In the story, the main character turns out to be gay and in the closet, and one of the major problems is getting them out. Now, there is talk of expanding this law to a complete ban on all information about LGBTQ people, not only for children but for all Russians.

Patriarchal and royalist views on creative professions have often excluded women from the ranks of directors and removed ethnic diversity from our screens. Two men wrote and directed an alleged “pro-feminist” series on one of our local streaming services, a series that actually ridiculed the feminist movement. Slavic-looking actors receive far more job offers than those who, according to the judgment of the Russian authorities, appear “other” and are therefore treated as potential enemies.

Despite all these harsh and harsh prejudices, open-minded Russian writers and directors have, over the past five to seven years, achieved amazing things. We were trying to build the Tower of Babel and we did. Wins at international film festivals have made household names in Russian art cinema, from Andrei Tarkovsky to Andrei Zvyagintsev. There have also been commercial successes: Major Grom: The Plague Doctor And silver skates, both Russian Netflix originals, were chart toppers in dozens of countries. Russian TV series sold to platforms ranging from Amazon Prime to AppleTV+.

These industry milestones helped pave the way for domestic talent to go global. In the world of European arthouses, there is a well-established career path: you write and shoot an indie film in your home country, in your own language, follow up with an English-language debut, and then, if you’re lucky. Go ahead to become a studio director. It is the model of the career of Norwegian director André Evredal (troll Hunter, Jane Doe’s Autopsy), Sweden Tomas Alfredsson (let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), or the French filmmaker Julia Ducornau, who, in addition to her French festival successes raw And TitaniumDirected Episodes of AppleTV+ Series Servant,

Russian talent has sometimes made this leap abroad as well. HBO meets with director Kantemir Balagov proximity And beanpoleto pilot its the last of us Chain. Ilya Nashur to direct Universal Pictures action thriller nobody Starring Bob Odenkirk.

But both the national success and the international victories of Russian filmmakers are now banned. Russia is seen as an aggressive country abroad. Its rulers have painted their culture in bloody colors. Netflix has suspended production on all of its Russian originals. The world is trying to reach independent Russian talent, but they are extremely cautious. The fate of many films on the international festival circuit remains uncertain. I don’t know, for example, if my short film deadlock Can be shown on devise or international circuits. My future career path as a director is unclear.

Like me, many filmmakers have fled Russia. We are scattered in neighboring countries, unable to express or express our sense of despair. It is no longer possible to turn a blind eye or confuse oneself with what is happening inside the country. Our career plans are in a constant state of flux. Many now seem like little more than pipe dreams. The Tower of Babel has fallen. The talent of Russia is lost.

It is disheartening to be immediately overthrown by our own government and unable to express itself through culture. Will Russian talent be able to stand on its own abroad? It is unknown. in a column for Vanity FairWriter/director Mikhail Idov (lay down, Deutschland 89) wrote that he would no longer write in Russian while Vladimir Putin would remain in power. Perhaps this is the only way out for Russian filmmakers: to become non-Russian. Up-and-coming directors and screenwriters must find their way into the English-speaking world, striving to create truly outstanding works that bring cultural value to other countries.

Even if it works, it will leave Russian culture as an isolated and uninhabited region, an obscure empire that Putin has created. What’s the point of a land invasion on another country if it turns your own home into a cultural wasteland?

Dima Birch is a Russian cultural and society journalist and film director. He has left Russia and now lives abroad.