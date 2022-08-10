Guatemalan authorities raided newspaper offices and detained journalist José Ruben Zamora

(CNN) Police in Guatemala City Prominent journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquin was arrested on Friday, drawing criticism from human rights and press freedom advocacy groups.

Authorities say Zamora, who is the director of the newspaper El Periódico, is suspected of involvement in the money laundering case.

But his son Jose Carlos Zamora told CNN that the arrest was an act of revenge and that he believes the newspaper’s criticism of President Alejandro Giamattei’s government was an attempt at censorship.

Zamora “is one of the main critics of Alejandro Giamattei’s government and was arrested five days after strong complaints against several officials and former officials for corruption in the Sunday section of the morning paper,” said a statement posted by El Periodico. on Twitter.

Award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora stands in the cell after a court hearing in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Zamora’s arrest “is not related to his actions as a journalist,” special public prosecutor Rafael Kuruchiche told radio station Emisoras Unidas.

