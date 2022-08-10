type here...
Guatemalan authorities raided newspaper offices and detained journalist José Ruben Zamora

(CNN)Police in Guatemala City Prominent journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquin was arrested on Friday, drawing criticism from human rights and press freedom advocacy groups.

Authorities say Zamora, who is the director of the newspaper El Periódico, is suspected of involvement in the money laundering case.
But his son Jose Carlos Zamora told CNN that the arrest was an act of revenge and that he believes the newspaper’s criticism of President Alejandro Giamattei’s government was an attempt at censorship.
    Zamora “is one of the main critics of Alejandro Giamattei’s government and was arrested five days after strong complaints against several officials and former officials for corruption in the Sunday section of the morning paper,” said a statement posted by El Periodico. on Twitter.

      Award-winning journalist Jose Ruben Zamora stands in the cell after a court hearing in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

      Zamora’s arrest “is not related to his actions as a journalist,” special public prosecutor Rafael Kuruchiche told radio station Emisoras Unidas.
      Kuruchiche also said authorities raided the newspaper’s offices and Zamora’s home before arresting him.
      CNN has asked the plaintiffs for more information but has not yet received a response. CNN has reached out to Zamora’s legal representation but has not yet heard back.
        “Guatemalan authorities must immediately drop any criminal charges against journalist José Ruben Zamora, president of elPeriódico, journalist,” said Gypsy Guillen Kaiser, advocacy director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.
        The US State Department’s Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, also spoke out on Twitter against Zamora’s arrest, calling on Guatemala to “fully respect due process”.
        The Constitution of Guatemala includes freedom of the press. However, journalists have become More targeted for their reporting In recent years, according to press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
        “Journalists and media outlets who investigate or criticize acts of corruption and human rights violations frequently face harassment in the form of harassment campaigns and criminal prosecution,” RSF said.
        Global stakes in Guatemala's election today

        Today’s elections in Guatemala have global stakes
        The organization ranked Guatemala 124th out of 180 countries worldwide in its 2022 annual Press Freedom Index.
        Many journalists in Guatemala feel they are being watched, said Evelyn Blanc, coordinator of journalists and the organization for freedom of expression at Centro Civitas.
        “Now we are looking at the reaction of El Periódico. And (the police) also raided the newspaper’s facilities and were there for more than 12 hours, we want to know if they took the documents, we want to know if they touched the equipment. In other words, we are concerned about the safety of the newsroom,” Blank told CNN.
          She pointed to a trend of attacks on the press elsewhere in the region — citing Nicaragua in particular, where arrests of critics and newsroom raids have been frequently documented. Since the country’s mass protests in 2018.
          “My view is that these anti-democratic actors have carefully watched what happened [Nicaraguan President Daniel] Ortega’s actions and international reactions are also evaluated. And in that sense, Nicaragua is a precedent for what has now happened in El Salvador in Guatemala.

