Guardiola’s reaction praises Howe and Newcastle for ‘top class’

Until Sunday, Pep Guardiola had won all 10 of his previous Premier League meetings with Eddie Howe, but after their 11th meeting resulted in a supreme 3-3 draw at St James’ Park, the Manchester City manager’s praise in the address of his colleague from Newcastle turned out to be limitless. .

“He did a first class job,” said Guardiola, whose champions were at one point losing 3-1. “You can see his team is growing. Newcastle have it all; they have pace, they have quality.

“They did it very physically, it’s a very difficult place. We started very well, but Newcastle were so aggressive that we had no control. Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents but we created a lot of chances and showed who we are in the end.”

In the afternoon, when City’s defensive vulnerabilities were highlighted by John Stones, who fought especially at centre-back, Erling Haaland, who scored his side’s second goal, the increasingly influential Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, scorer of the last goal, the final account, managed to save the point.

City could have won had the VAR check not canceled a straight red card given to Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier after a high lunge on De Bruyne, but Guardiola refused to draw attention to the incident, which he said he “didn’t watch”.

Instead, the City manager, whose team led Ilkay Gündoğan in the fifth minute before Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 lead, opted to praise the home team’s French winger Allan Saint-Maximin and the England team. goalkeeper Nick Pope. “Saint-Maximin was so good,” said Guardiola. “He’s a sophisticated weapon.”

Howe, who lost eight against Guardiola while in charge of Bournemouth and two against Newcastle last season, was smiling. “Hopefully this is a glimpse of the future for Newcastle United,” he said. “We’re a bit disappointed that we didn’t win, but the pros far outweigh the cons.

“It was Maxi’s best performance since I’ve been in charge. He was electric. He got every aspect of the game right and gave us a completely different dimension. Maxi’s challenge now is to see if he can do it every week.”

Howe acknowledged that Trippier’s red card absence was “a huge turning point”, but did not feel that the trial deserved to be removed. “At times we used our luck, but in terms of what I want to achieve, I don’t see the point in sitting deep against top teams. The best teams are aggressive and bold, so we need that approach too.”